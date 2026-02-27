Kayali Fragrance Review: My Personal Favorites from the Trendy Brand

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kayali is a luxury perfume brand, most commonly found at Sephora. Founded in 2018 by Mona Kattan (who is best known as “The Perfume Princess”), the beautiful fragrances have become a worldwide favorite, and the company is worth around $600 million today. “Kayali” means “my imagination” in Arabic, and the brand is inspired by Middle Eastern style.

Struggling to pick just one Kayali perfume to purchase? Let’s dive into my personal favorite scents!

Starting strong, we have “Eden Sparkling Lychee.” Kayali lists the key scent notes as “blackcurrant, sparkling lychee, rose damascena, candied violet, sugared amber, and sandalwood.” This is one of my favorites because I really like the sweet undertones with a bit of floral. The floral aspect is not overpowering, and as someone who personally doesn’t love those kinds of scents, this balances out the sweetness without drowning it out completely. If you like a bolder floral scent, go for their “Fleur Majesty Rose Royale,” which has notes of pear, royal rose, and musk. “Eden Sparkling Lychee” is a very fresh scent, while also tying in a hint of sweetness and flowers.

Second up, we have Kayali’s “Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar,” which is described as having notes of “candied pear, rock sugar, and vanilla cream.” This is one of my favorites because it takes a traditional vanilla scent and makes it unique, adding an extra sweetness from the rock sugar. If you’re looking for a Kayali scent that conforms more to a traditional vanilla scent without the additional sweetness, go for their “Vanilla.” This scent has notes of “vanilla orchids, tonka absolute, and amber woods” and has a bold and daring royal undertone, unlike its sugary counterpart.

Finally, we have “Yum Boujee Marshmallow,” and the scent notes are “strawberry, pink marshmallow, and whipped vanilla.” Of the Kayali scents, this one is definitely the sweetest, even sweeter than the “Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar.” Unlike the other fragrances on the list, it doesn’t have any floral or fresh undertones. Instead, it is a purely sweet scent. The first part of the fragrance that you smell is the marshmallow, followed by a hint of strawberry and vanilla. Overall, from the scent’s sweetness to the pastel pink bottle, it reminds me of being in a candy store.

You can explore further on Kayali’s official website, Sephora’s website, or in your local Sephora storefront!

That’s it for my favorite scents by Kayali. I hope you were able to find some new fragrances to explore!

