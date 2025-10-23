It’s Officially Soup Season: 5 Soup Recipes That Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Temperatures are dropping, the leaves are turning yellow, and sweaters are coming out. This change can only mean one thing: soup season has officially begun.

Growing up, soup was a staple of autumn. Any request I had for soup any other time of year was always met with the same response, “Wait until it’s fall!” Little did my family know, I was saving every soup recipe I saw, preparing for the never-ending soups that came as soon as summer turned to fall.

Even now that I live on my own, without my family restricting soup to only the fall, I continue to collect these recipes to use as soon as temperatures drop. As a way to share my love of soup, this year, I’ve decided to share the top five recipes I’ve tried that have genuinely changed my life.

Egg Drop Soup Maybe more of a staple for the sickness that comes with the fall rather than the change in season, but this soup is an absolute classic for me. Egg drop soup has saved every member of my family whenever we get sick in the fall or winter. The light texture and salty flavors are healing and agreeable, and it has the ability to cure any seasonal ailment, which is why it makes the list in fifth place. Plus, it is quick and easy to make. Creamy Garlic Tomato Soup This creamy garlic tomato soup is a recent addition to my favorite soups. When I was growing up, tomato soup was actually my least favorite food. However, perhaps as a sign of true adulthood and maturity (or just the fact it’s filled with a TON of garlic — my absolute favorite thing ever), this soup has earned its spot on my list. The creaminess really sets this recipe apart from all other tomato soups, giving it a velvety texture and making it super filling. To really make this soup pop, top it with some sun-dried tomatoes or pair it with a garlicky and crispy grilled cheese to dip! Chicken Pot Pie Soup Perhaps I am a little biased with this one, as regular chicken pot pie is my favorite food of all time. But this soup is definitely a must-try; it combines the two best things on earth, so why wouldn’t you taste it? Duh. This soup not only carries tons of flavor in each bite, but it’s extremely comforting and reminds me so much of home. To make this soup even better, I separate each serving into mini casserole dishes and then top each bowl off with a few sheets of phyllo dough and bake it until it’s browned and crispy. This extra (optional) step just makes every bite so much better. Shun Matsuhashi / Spoon Creamy French Onion Soup A couple of years ago, I embarked on a mission to find the best French onion soup recipe in the northeast. At every new restaurant I went to, I would try their version of the soup. Sometimes, I would even go to new restaurants solely to try their French onion soup and rate them. After probably, like, restaurant number 45, I realized that no restaurant’s version would ever compare to what I could make in my own kitchen. For weeks straight, I attempted to perfect the dish (and consequently made my entire apartment reek of onions for what felt like months), which ultimately happened when I stumbled upon a TikTok about making a creamy French onion soup. This recipe is exactly what it should be: flavorful, filling, and delicious. A satisfying ending to my mission. Avgolemono Soup And finally, the winner: a Greek classic that takes me back to being in my Yaya’s kitchen cooking with her. Avgolemono was a staple in my childhood home, and is now a staple in my apartment. This soup is perfect for whenever I need a little pick-me-up. It has gotten me through devastating breakups, stressful midterms, and even Norovirus. Not only is this soup perfect when I just need a little good in my life, but it is also one of my favorite recipes to share with people and make for my loved ones. A key tip for making this recipe even better is to top the finished product off with a little bit of fresh dill and an extra squeeze of lemon. The citrus from the lemon and the salt from the broth have a permanent place in my memories; never will I forget how to make this recipe by heart.

As an avid soup connoisseur, I hope you enjoy these recipes as much as I do. Soup is a food that should be shared with those you love!

Happy Soup Season, everyone! The best time of year.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!