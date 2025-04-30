I’m About To Be A Senior… And I’m Scared

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

High school took a long time to go by. Maybe it was because it was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, or maybe it was because I disliked my time there so much, but it felt like it took way longer than four years to get from my first day of ninth grade to my graduation.

May 1, which marks the end of my junior year of college, is looming closer and closer. My time at Boston University is slowly but surely coming to an end, even though it feels like I was just a freshman.

It seems crazy that I can be nostalgic about things that happened less than three years ago. Alas, I find myself in emotional remembrance more often than not.

For example, whenever I go to the Warren Towers City Convenience, I look longingly at the counter that once held the make-your-own Dunkin’ Donuts station. I gratefully gaze up at C Tower, as that was the place where I not only lived for a year, but met all of my best friends at BU.

College is an experience that is all about firsts. Your first time living alone, your first time being truly independent. However, as I embark on the final year of this journey, I’m about to encounter all of my lasts. My last first day of class, my last spring break, my last college hockey season, and more.

The next phase of my life will be an interesting one. I plan on going to graduate school, which will be another stepping stone towards my adult life. Even so, this is the first time in my life where the next phase isn’t perfectly defined. It was always elementary, middle, high school, and then college. At this point, the uncertainty is becoming apparent.

But before I worry too much about what’s ahead, I want to prioritize what’s in front of me. There’s so much to celebrate about what I’ve accomplished in my life so far. Completing my undergraduate degree will soon be added to that list. For now, I’m going to spend my time enjoying the little time I have left in college. There’s too much good going on to be scared.

And for any underclassmen reading this, people don’t lie when they say college goes by fast. In between all of the academic stress, exams, and internships, make sure to make time for the fun stuff. Try new restaurants, meet new people, and experience all that your school has to offer. You won’t get to do this forever.

One last ride, BU.

