The line I stood in on Friday, March 28, was possibly the longest one I’ve ever been in, but nothing was going to stop me from experiencing a Late Nite at the Museum of Fine Arts.

I can promise that the wait was 100% worth it, although I was pretty nervous because I had no idea what to expect on the other side of the doors. However, the MFA is not known to disappoint, and this event was no exception.

GEAR UP FOR A GOOD NIGHT

At 7:00 p.m., my friend and I left my dorm. We dressed for the occasion. I wore a black-and-white skirt with a white tank top, complete with a leather jacket and sunglasses. It’s a classic Gen Z move—day or night, any outfit is better with them.

As we approached the museum, our jaws dropped. The line extended all the way down the block, around the corner and far past the end of the building, almost to the next intersection. It was daunting. I hadn’t realized that all of Boston also planned on attending. The two hours it took to get inside were long, but not boring (people watching is the best pastime).

We eventually made it up the museum stairs, through the bag check, and into a second line to purchase tickets. One thing to note if you’re ever planning on attending an MFA Late Nite is that, student or not, you have to pay for a ticket.

EXPLORE ALL THE MFA HAS TO OFFER

Once inside, there are several ways to make the most of the experience. Many people immediately find a spot to capture that perfect Instagram story. If you’ve ever been to the MFA, you’re familiar with the iconic grand staircase leading to the second floor. As we pushed up it, the sides were lined with hundreds of these people hopeful for the perfect shot.

Others headed directly to the dance floor. A perk of the Late Nite is the live performances, which give the museum a burst of excitement. Although we didn’t get the chance to watch, the bass echoed throughout the building, sending hints of the beat our way.

If the long wait made you hungry, there were food and drinks available to purchase throughout the night.

As an interesting bonus, the museum converted some of the larger rooms into lounges so you could take a break from walking without taking a break from art.

If you came to the MFA for nothing but the art, there were tons of spotlight talks in galleries around the museum. These 15-minute, in-depth explorations are the perfect balance of learning and entertainment. Or you could take the classic approach, indulging in none of these commodities and opting for a stroll around the building, observing the masterpieces as you go.

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN AN EXHIBIT

We were there for a class assignment so we went directly to the exhibition “Witnessing Humanity: The Art of John Wilson.”

The exhibit opened in February and will close in June. I’m incredibly grateful that I got to see it while I had the chance. As a new resident of Boston, I’m making an effort to learn more about the history and culture of the city, and John Wilson had a massive influence on that. Born in Roxbury, Massachusetts, in 1922, he is one of Boston’s most respected artists. He highlighted racial, social, and economic injustice through his incredible artwork.

After touring Wilson’s display, we wandered through the less crowded ground floor before making our way up to the popular European exhibits. By this point, it was nearly 11:30 at night. While the other museum-goers were still holding up, we were too tired to stay much longer.

As we began the walk back, visitors were still lined up outside, eager to experience the one-of-a-kind weekend event, even if just for an hour.

Ultimately, I would recommend this evening to anyone who loves the MFA and wants to immerse themselves in art in a new way. It was an unforgettable night, and I’m already looking for another opportunity to explore Boston from a new perspective.

This is your sign to go to an MFA Late Nite event!

