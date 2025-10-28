How To Get Unstuck When Studying

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If your semester is going anything like mine, you spend so much time studying that when you are asked, “What were you up to today?” the only response that comes to mind is “chemistry.” It can be so hard to find motivation to keep going when you feel like you’re never crossing things off your to-do list or if the assignments keep piling on.

Although I find myself stuck in a rut time and time again, I have fortunately learned a few strategies that help me to get unstuck when I am caught in an unproductive cycle during study time.

study buddies My first suggestion is to have people in your life with whom you can study. Whether it be friends, classmates, or a study group, you need someone who will actually help you to lock in and hold you accountable to get your work done. Don’t choose your most talkative friend (although we love you guys too); choose someone with whom you have similar schedules or similar workloads and assignments. Working with a study buddy can be a game-changer when it comes to focusing and ensuring that you aren’t distracted by scrolling on your phone or procrastinating on your work. Shake up your location I also suggest that you don’t study in your dorm room as much as you can help it. Go study in public. Whether you go to the dining hall, the library, a coffee shop, or even just the common room in your residence hall, getting yourself out into a public space automatically holds you accountable not to scroll through your phone and lock in. My favorite BU study spots are the CDS 12th-15th floors, Mugar, Tatte Bakery & Cafe, the Boston Public Library, and Starbucks at Questrom. rewards system My friends and I have recently been setting goals and rewards for ourselves so that we feel more motivated to complete tasks. Some examples of setting goals and rewards include: “I will work for 45 minutes straight, then I will take a 15-minute break,” or “Once I complete my chemistry pre-lecture videos, I will get a fun drink at Starbucks.” Setting goals such as these helps to provide important breaks in your schedule and allows you to be rewarded for all of the hard work you put into your education every day. Take a break Finally, and most importantly, take a break to do something for yourself. I can’t stress this enough, but I can try. Taking a break to do something beneficial for you is the best way to avoid burnout and be even more productive. It’s easy to feel like taking a break will only set you back or take away your time. But in reality, doing something like going to the gym, eating a good meal, calling a family member or a friend, or simply taking a relaxing shower is a great way to have a mental reset.

These strategies are a continuous work in progress for me, as I am still learning how to fight off the constant cloud of stress that looms over my head. However, I can attest to the fact that taking breaks, setting goals and rewards, studying with friends, and working in public are effective ways to beat the “stuck” feeling that so many people experience when studying.

Take a deep breath, you’re doing amazing!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!