Highlights From My Everyday Makeup Routine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Every makeup lover has their tried and true favorites—the products they reach for without a second thought.

From an eyeliner that glides smoothly to create the sharpest wing to my lip products in the perfect shade, these essentials simplify my decision-making process and inspire confidence with every application. They have become the backbone of my beauty routine and have earned their place as staples in my makeup collection.

NYX’s Epic Ink Liquid Liner NYX’s Epic Ink Liner is nothing short of a miracle worker for achieving that perfect winged look. Its precise brush tip glides effortlessly across the eyelid, creating sharp lines that dry quickly and stay in place. It also doesn’t smudge or flake, ensuring your eyeliner stays flawless throughout the day. At just $11.49, it’s an extremely affordable product, easy to pick up on a quick Target run. Whether you’re new to eyeliner or a seasoned pro, this product is a must-have for adding that bold, polished touch to your makeup. Milk Makeup Milk Makeup’s Cream Blush Sticks Milk Makeup’s Cream Blush Sticks are my go-to for creating a natural, radiant flush. These sticks are easy to apply and incredibly versatile—the perfect pigment for your cheeks and lips. Although there are 13 different shades, my personal favorites are Rally, a soft mauve pink, and Werk, a dusty rose color that complements almost any look. Ulta Beauty Clinique’s Black Honey Products Clinique’s Black Honey line is a timeless classic in the beauty world, and it’s easy to see why. The Black Honey Almost Lipstick is a beautifully sheer, buildable product that delivers a subtle wash of color, enhancing your natural lip tone for an effortlessly polished look. Its universally flattering hue suits a wide range of skin tones, making it a beloved staple for makeup enthusiasts. I like to pair the Black Honey Almost Lipstick with the Black Honey Pop Plush Lip Gloss—the gloss adds a glass-like shine to the look, along with a boost of hydration to keep your lips looking soft and smooth. Whether you’re heading to a casual brunch or a formal event, this product pairing creates the perfect balance of understated elegance and glamor.

Each product in this lineup has earned its place, not only for its performance, but for the confidence it inspires with every application. To me, they’re more than just makeup—they’re the little tools that simplify my day and bring a touch of joy and creativity to my routine.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your collection or add a new staple to your rotation, these everyday essentials are worth every bit of their hype!

