Have I Peaked in College?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In less than a month, I will be a Boston University alumna. Genuinely, where did the time go?

The last four years have been the most transformative period of my life. I was 17 years old when I left my small town in Connecticut and moved into my Warren Towers dorm room. Now, I’m 21, living with my two best friends in our tiny apartment near Fenway Park, and about to embark on the next chapter of my life.

Coming to BU was truly the biggest blessing of my life. I hated high school for a plethora of reasons. During those four years, I endured loss, burnout, and the overwhelming consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. I itched for a way out of my tiny, close-minded hometown. So, I studied hard, joined many extracurricular activities, and racked up hundreds of volunteer hours, in hopes of being accepted into one of my dream colleges.

BU was the last school I heard from. As soon as I received my acceptance letter, I knew I would be a terrier. It was everything I wanted in a school: a city campus, a great psychology program, a diverse student body, and more. When I came for Accepted Students Day in April of my senior year of high school, it only reinforced my desire to commit.

During these last four years, I’ve learned so much about myself. I discovered what it’s like to have a strong, loving group of friends — girls who will stand next to me on my wedding day. I truly learned how to balance work and play, and I understand that sometimes you need a night in to reset your mind. I realized that no matter how much you want to skip that 9 a.m. lecture, it’s most important that you show up because letting that tuition money go down the drain is irresponsible.

I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to fall in love with Boston. As a New England girl, I visited Boston growing up, but never had the chance to truly explore the ins and outs of the city. Walking along Commonwealth Avenue takes you from Kenmore Square to the iconic Citgo Sign, past the stunning architecture of Bay State Road, along views of kayakers on the Charles River from BU Beach, and finally into Allston, one of the city’s top spots for food. Students are a mere train ride away from Newbury Street, Copley Square, Downtown, and the North End, which all have their own unique charm.

Getting to indulge in Boston’s entertainment has been one of my favorite parts of living here. Having such convenient access to TD Garden, where I’ve seen a handful of concerts, Celtics, Bruins, and BU hockey games, has been amazing. This wouldn’t be a true Boston-student article without mentioning the dozens of Red Sox games through the Student9s program I’ve been to. As a massive sports fan, I’ve absolutely loved having these experiences right at my fingertips.

So, what’s next for me? After graduation, I will begin graduate school, continuing my journey toward becoming a sports psychologist — a goal I’ve had for as long as I can remember. I will miss being a BU student more than I can express, but the excitement I have for pursuing my future profession is explosive. Though I will be leaving Boston in May, I will hold these last four years in my heart forever.

Coming to Boston University was the best decision I’ve ever made; it’s taught me that the world truly has so much to offer. I will be moving to a new city in a few short months, which means I’ll have a whole new space to explore and indulge in. These past four years have helped me grow immensely, and I’ll take the lessons I’ve learned with me for the rest of my life.

If I were to ask myself: Have I peaked in college? I truly think the answer is no — this is only the beginning for me.

I love you, BU!

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