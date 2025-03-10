Hacking Boston University: Tips And Tricks For BU Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a current second-semester sophomore at Boston University, I like to think I know my way around campus and how to navigate the BU scene. However, it took me a while to understand how to make the most of my college experience. This is a list of a few tips and tricks that helped me grapple with the BU lifestyle!

Use the bu bus This is probably the number one tip I have for transportation around campus! My entire freshman year I either walked to class—which was easy, as I lived in Warren Towers—or took the Green Line on the T. However, I discovered the BU Bus this year and it truly saved my life for three reasons: the stops are conveniently located around campus, the timing is generally more consistent than the T, and the buses are far less crowded than the T. The Terrier Transit app also has all of the bus information; I highly recommend downloading it! Photo by Osman Rona from Unsplash The Hidden Pathway Behind Agganis Arena and Student Village 1 This pathway truly changed my life. After being blasted in the face by the cold StuVi wind one too many times, I discovered a back entrance that basically connects the back of StuVi 2 to StuVi 1. Hidden right next to the back entrance of StuVi 2 (just up the stairs!), this convenient back entrance provides a much-needed refuge from the brutal winds. As a bonus, you can look at the beautiful murals lining the walls! Keep a snack on you at all times This tip is crucial for those long class days when you don’t have time to grab a full meal and the lines to on-campus restaurants are too long. I can’t even begin to list how many times the random granola bar in my bag saved me or how grateful I was to have a bag of Goldfish. Since wait times for food on-campus heavily fluctuate based on when classes are let out, it’s always nice to have a backup! Photo by verchmarco from Flickr Secret study spots Another great tip I have is about study spots on campus—specifically ones that aren’t Mugar Library, CDS, or StuVi 2. The Theology Library is conveniently located, almost always empty, and silent; it’s perfect for getting some work done between classes. So many people know about StuVi 2, but StuVi 1 is super slept on! The round tables are great for larger groups, and the Buick Street Market is at the bottom of the building for much-needed snack breaks. Lastly, the School of Hospitality has comfortable chairs and sometimes even free food you can snatch. Shower times Nothing is worse than coming back from a long day and wanting to shower before bed, only to find every communal shower taken. Although this tip might not be feasible for everyone, I highly recommend showering right after your classes are finished, usually in the afternoon for most people. The showers are always open, providing a great break between classes before you need to lock in and work. Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels Secret bathrooms Another tip about secret locations on campus: know the best bathrooms! The College of Arts & Sciences’ bathrooms are always packed and are hardly ever a great option. Some close alternatives are the Computing & Data Science building’s basement bathrooms, which are incredibly clean; the School of Law bathrooms (no one has ever been in them, in my experience); and the Warren C Tower bathrooms by the study room, although these can be hit or miss. Take advantage of your MicroFridge My last tip is about dorm-room living. Thanks to my roommate, I discovered how valuable the MicroFridge can be. We have made dumplings and mozzarella sticks and even cooked raw pasta in ours, which has saved us from many hungry nights. I’ve found that most frozen foods are microwavable! Photo by CreateHERStock from Nappy

All in all, these tips have made my life a lot easier.

Hopefully, these tricks can help you navigate life at BU too!

