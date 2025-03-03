The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As someone who loves working out and trying new fitness classes, Boston has introduced me to an incredible variety of workouts. From boxing at Everybody Fights and TITLE Boxing to HIIT at F45 and spin at Rev’d, I’ve tried workouts I never would have considered before moving here. Now, let me tell you which ones are worth your time and which you might want to skip.

Worth it: Barry’s Bootcamp Everyone hypes Barry’s up as being super intense, but since I’ve been working out consistently, I don’t find the floor workouts too difficult. The treadmill portion, however, is a challenge—partly because I’m not a fan of running and partly because the speeds are pretty fast. The great thing is that you can adjust the intensity to fit your level, making it a fantastic full-body workout. Bonus: Their on-site juice bar has amazing protein smoothies to keep you fueled for the rest of the day. Save it: Marathon Sports Running Clubs If you love running, you might enjoy this, but personally, it wasn’t for me. You can easily go for a run on your own or with friends without needing to join a club. That said, the staff at Marathon Sports are incredibly knowledgeable when it comes to recommending the right running shoes, which made the shopping experience worth it. Photo by Andres Ayrton from Pexels Worth it: TITLE Boxing The instructors at TITLE Boxing are highly knowledgeable and take the time to help everyone out. They’ll correct your form and show you how to throw punches properly, making it a great place to learn. Plus, they sell an adorable selection of boxing gloves if you’re looking to invest in the sport. Save it: Everybody Fights With only two Everybody Fights locations in Boston, neither of which are close to BU, the commute is long and inconvenient. On top of that, the classes aren’t very personalized—since the instructors don’t correct form, I don’t feel like I was getting the best experience. Worth it: F45 The F45 near West Campus is about as convenient as it gets. These circuit-style HIIT workouts are high-energy and will leave you absolutely drenched by the end. If you’re looking for an intense yet fun workout, this is the place to be. Photo by Sarah Cervantes from Unsplash Worth it: Rev’d Rev’d is a spin studio where rides are choreographed to the beat of the music, blending old-school and new hits for the perfect playlist. They incorporate arm workouts, and you have the option to use weights for an extra challenge. It’s an incredibly fun experience, but the one downside is that you have to pay $3 to rent cycling shoes each time.

Boston has an incredible variety of gyms, so there’s something for everyone. Many offer discounted first classes, most are available on ClassPass, and several have student discounts.

No matter your fitness goals, you’re bound to find a workout you love!

HERE’s TO ACHIEVING YOUR FITNESS GOALS, YOUR WAY!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!