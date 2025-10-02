Give Into The Urge: Should You Get That Bob?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year when the age-old question of “should I get a bob?” comes up, and I’m here to answer it!

I think I’ve asked myself that question about 30 times in the past month. There’s something about the coming of fall, with the changing of leaves, the comfy sweaters, and boots, that just gives me that urge to cut my hair. Where I’m from, we never really experience this season. And ever since I came to Boston, I’ve had this idea in my head that with a new school year, I need a change.

This year? It’s getting a bob haircut.

However, I noticed I’m not the only one, whether it’s talking with friends who always want to get a haircut, or it’s my “For You Page” giving me videos of girls getting bobs, it feels as though I’m receiving signs.

Nevertheless, getting a haircut like a bob, to some, can be very daunting. Maybe you’ve never drastically cut your hair before, or you don’t know if it will complement you. Either way, there’s a lot of hesitancy that stems from the idea of such a change.

The best part about it, though? There are so many options to choose from that aren’t a blunt cut bob. You can start slow and get a long bob, also known as a ‘lob.” If you feel adventurous, a French bob, or even a pixie cut! These choices also depend on your hair type and the style you prefer.

Most importantly, though, you have to look for what makes you feel the most comfortable and confident. Make sure that as you step out of a potential comfort zone, you decide for yourself and your happiness. When we make big changes in our lives, whether it’s our appearance or something deeper, it’s important to prioritize our well-being and the positive aspects it can bring into our lives.

Another important consideration is the price. Researching affordable hair stylists and the best haircut for you can help you decide whether this is the best option!

Overall, whether you’re just thinking about it in passing or heavily considering getting that fall bob, then I say go for it! As long as you’re happy and feel ready for the change, then do what’s best for you.

Happy Fall, everyone!

