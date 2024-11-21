The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is in full swing in Boston and the first frosty breaths of winter are creeping into the air. It’s that time of the year when the weather gets colder, the sun sets earlier, and school gets stressful.

It’s also the perfect time to pick up a hobby that doesn’t require leaving your comfy bed. For me, that hobby is crochet!

I started crocheting last winter when I received a book of amigurumi patterns for Christmas. For those who don’t know what amigurumi is, it’s a Japanese style of crochet used to create stuffed animals, or in my case, plushie-fied food reminiscent of the popular Jellycat Amuseables.

Though I’ve crocheted year-round, ‘tis the season to really relax and get cozy with some yarn, a warm drink, and a movie. Here are some great beginner crochet projects that you might even consider gifting to loved ones during the upcoming holiday season!

Granny Squares Granny squares are lacey squares of yarn that can come in all sorts of colors and patterns, so you can spice them up as much as you’d like! Granny squares are great because they can become the building blocks of countless projects. You can link them together to make a blanket, a tote bag, a scarf, a sweater, and just about anything else you can imagine. However, if the idea of sewing them together is intimidating, you could always keep the squares separate and use them as coasters. You can also make large ones to hang as wall art. Sarah Maker has lots of great granny square patterns, and this YouTube video lists a ton of great ways to put squares together. (P.S.: I love @omazingpaige’s crochet videos, so I definitely recommend checking her out for more inspiration!) Car mirror accessories Hanging something from the rear view mirror might be my favorite way to personalize a car, and there are tons of simple crochet projects that make amazing car accessories! These projects also make great gifts for any friends or family members with cars. For example, I used this pattern to make a lily of the valley accessory for my mom’s car for Mother’s Day. Small animals on swings are another popular car mirror accessory, and this YouTube video gives step-by-step instructions on how to crochet one of your own. I also love the look of the strawberry car mirror accessory in this YouTube video. If you don’t have a car or live somewhere that doesn’t allow car mirror accessories, these can easily be modified into keychains and bag charms! Photo by Joshua Lam from Unsplash Jellycat dupes Remember how I said some amigurumi crochet looks a lot like Jellycat plushies? Well, there are some easy patterns out there that specifically replicate the Jellycat style. This video pattern, based on the Jellycat Amuseables Sun, has been on my to-make list for a while—it’s just so cute! While winter may be around the corner, it’s never too late to crochet a cute pumpkin, like the one in this Instagram pattern. But if you really want a pattern more appropriate for the approaching season, this marshmallow might be up your alley. I don’t think I need to explain why all of these little guys would also make great gifts, especially if you have younger siblings, cousins, nieces, or nephews! bookmarks If you or one of your loved ones is a book lover like me, then a crochet bookmark is the perfect project! They’re quick and easy, and there are some really cute options. I’m a big fan of this teabag bookmark pattern, which I’ve made twice. You can change the colors to represent your favorite kind of tea, and you can simplify or remove the face altogether if you don’t want to invest in safety eyes and embroidery floss. You could also try one of the patterns listed in this article by Sarah Maker, which features a range of options depending on whether you’d like to keep it simple or take on something a little more challenging.

I hope these ideas inspire you to pick up crochet as your new cold weather hobby!

