Since the beginning of the digital age, the art of album listening has been underestimated.

Music streaming services allow users to curate playlists, as opposed to listening to complete albums. However, artists closely curate their tracklists to tell stories, build moods, and guide listeners through intentional emotional arcs, making a full-album listen a more immersive and rewarding experience.

In a world of shuffled playlists and algorithmic recommendations, these albums have earned their spot as front-to-back listens, each track flowing into the next like chapters in a perfectly written story. These are the records I return to over and over again!

Atavista By Childish Gambino Atavista is a consistent album that develops with intention, creating a dreamy, synth-heavy soundscape that feels both futuristic and deeply human. Each track bleeds into the next, building a sonic atmosphere that’s meditative yet charged with emotion. My favorite songs on the album are “Atavista,” “Psilocybae,” and “The Violence.” Melodrama by Lorde This album encapsulates every emotion, ranging from chaos to loneliness to the euphoric feeling of young adulthood. Lorde’s vocals are perfectly intentional, meaning there is not a single skip on the whole album. My favorite songs on the album are “Liability,” “Hard Feelings/Loveless,” and “Perfect Places.” Photo by The Deli New England distributed under a CC-BY-2.0 license Norman Fucking Rockwell by Lana Del Rey NFR is one of Lana’s most iconic albums. With sweeping piano ballads, biting lyrics, and a slow-burning West Coast haze, the album flows like a long, wistful sigh. Each track builds on the last, inspired by painter and illustrator Norman Rockwell. My favorite songs on the album are “Venice Bitch,” “Fuck it I love you,” and “How to disappear.” Photo by Justin Higuchi distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license Renaissance By Beyoncé Renaissance is a masterpiece in the truest sense of the word. It’s a dazzling, unapologetic celebration of Black queer culture, dance music, and self-liberation. It seamlessly blends house, disco, funk, and R&B into one cohesive pulse. Each song transitions smoothly into the next, allowing the listener to envelop themselves in the art of the album. My favorite songs on the album are “VIRGO’S GROOVE,” “COZY,” and “PURE/HONEY.”

These albums remind me why listening from start to finish still matters.

