Formula 1 Drivers Are Turning The Grid Into A Runway

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Formula 1 has always been associated with speed, precision, and luxury. But in recent years, the grid has evolved into something more than just a battleground for racing—it’s now a runway.

Leading this charge is none other than seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. His bold fashion choices have redefined what it means to be an F1 driver, turning the paddock into a showcase of high-end style and self-expression.

Hamilton has blended his passion for racing with his love for fashion, often seen wearing daring, avant-garde outfits as he arrives at the track. From oversized Balenciaga hoodies to sharp, custom-tailored suits from Tommy Hilfiger—whom he has partnered with since 2018, Hamilton’s wardrobe is as diverse and dynamic as his driving skills. His fashion statements have made him a regular at Paris Fashion Week and the Met Gala, adding to his influence outside the racing world.

For Hamilton, fashion is a way to challenge norms and push boundaries, something he has done both on and off the track. Often a reflection of his activism, his style uses clothing to promote sustainability, diversity, and inclusivity.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc brings a distinctly European flair to his fashion game, opting for sleek, tailored pieces that exude effortless sophistication. Leclerc’s sense of style leans toward polished, minimalist looks, often supporting luxury brands like Armani and Prada.

This rise of F1 fashion has not gone unnoticed by global brands, many of whom are jumping on the trend to promote themselves through the drivers. The intersection of racing and fashion has introduced a whole new fan base to Formula 1, proving that style and speed are now equally important on the grid.

F1 is no longer just about who crosses the finish line first, rather who does it with the most style.

