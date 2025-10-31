5 Trader Joe’s Items That Are A Must Buy Every Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone knows the goodness that is Trader Joe’s. If you don’t, you’re seriously missing out.

Trader Joe’s is like every broke college student’s wet dream: phenomenal, mind-blowing food for even more mind-blowingly cheap prices. It is truly the epitome of heaven on earth for all of us who are balling on a budget, yet still want to enjoy good-tasting food.

Olive Fougasse Loaf

Starting strong, we have the olive fougasse loaf, a staple in my grocery trip each week. As a bread lover myself, this is probably one of the best loaves that I’ve ever tried (minus anything from the North End, they’re on a different and unmatched level). The crisp outside paired with a light, flavorful inside is what keeps me coming back for this bread. How do I prepare this? Slice the bread into smaller pieces, and then in half. Then, toast in the air fryer until golden brown and crispy on the outside. Once they are crisped to your liking, coat each piece in olive oil and grated parmesan cheese. Serve with sliced salami (perhaps the Trader Joe’s Sliced Peppered Uncured Salami) and marinated olives, and enjoy your fake Italian life.

Margherita Pizza

Another must-buy on my grocery list is the Trader Joe’s Margherita Pizza. The perfect staple for lazy nights when you don’t feel like cooking but also want something flavorful and filling. The warm tomato sauce and the melted cheese are a perfect combination to end the night. How do I prepare this? Follow the directions on the box to cook the pizza. Then turn the oven to broil and let the pizza broil until the cheese begins to bubble and brown (avoid lighting the pizza on fire like I did once!). After, top with grated parmesan cheese and enjoy! Photo by Jakub Kapusnak from Foodies Feed

Italian Tomato and Burrata Ravioli

Can you tell there’s a trend to this list? The Italian-inspired foods from Trader Joe’s are simply top tier. This tomato and burrata ravioli is quick to make and so delicious! The cheese melts in your mouth, and the flavor of the tomato keeps you coming back for more bites. This dish is definitely one that you will miss when it’s finished. How do I prepare this? Follow directions on the packaging to cook the pasta. Once the pasta is fully cooked through, I like to pan-sear it a little to give it a crispy outside. To top these raviolis off, roast some small tomatoes with some garlic and olive oil until they pop. Then, serve the raviolis with the toppings and enjoy!

Chocolate Croissants (Premade)

Hands down, these are some of the best chocolate croissants I’ve ever tried — and trust me, I’ve tried plenty. These croissants have just the right amount of flakiness and just the right amount of chocolate. Unlike other chocolate croissants I’ve tried, in every bite you get a mouthful of chocolate without an overpowering amount of croissant. How do I prepare this?



Simple, air fry until crispy and brown, and enjoy! Or, enjoy on its own and skip the air fryer!

Handheld Chicken Pot Pies