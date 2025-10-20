Finding Community in the Chaos: Gen Z’s Need for Third Places

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Born in the wake of the digital age, Generation Z (anyone born between 1997-2012) is widely considered the most connected generation in all of human history. They can communicate with anyone, anywhere, at any time. However, Gen Z is unprecedentedly lonely.

According to a 2018 study conducted by Cigna, “more than half of Gen Zers (adults ages 18-22) identify with 10 of the 11 feelings associated with loneliness,” as presented by the researchers. The cause of these staggering statistics is due to various reasons, but the primary culprit of this loneliness epidemic is a tool of global connection: social media and the internet. The answer to this new-age problem is actually found in a timeless solution: third-places.

Finding community outside of the home, the workplace, and now, the internet, is more crucial than ever — that’s where third places come in. Third places, a phrase coined by sociologist Ray Oldenburg, are informal spaces, like libraries or cafés, where people can gather, socialize, and build community outside of the home (the first place) and work (the second place). Typically, third places are either free or low-cost and inclusive, as they do not require any special prerequisites to take part.

While a wide variety of third places still exist today, spaces specifically known for the congregation of teenagers and young adults are disappearing. Prior generations (those comprised of our parents and grandparents) socialized in arcades, roller rinks, shopping malls, and music venues: all youth hotspots.

These spaces still exist, but have largely fallen in popularity. And many have been forced to close down due to economic hardship, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Capital One Shopping Research, “an average of 1,170 shopping malls closed every year between 2017 and 2022,” and the numbers just continue to increase. Additionally, out of fear of unruly behavior, many shopping malls have enacted controversial rules that prohibit those under 18 from entering without an adult chaperone either past certain hours or at all.

The lack of third places for Gen Z is not just a trivial burden on today’s youth, but a serious problem that has widespread effects on their development. Before becoming a functional adult, it is indispensable for young people to develop certain social and behavioral skills that will serve them in the long run, all of which can be developed in third places.

Engaging in a real-life community significantly enhances one’s mental well-being because it fosters a culture of open communication and confidence-building. By socializing in safe, low-pressure spaces, young people learn how to affirm their identities, empathize with others, and form healthy relationships. Not only that, young people who participate in third spaces are more likely to excel academically, due to an improvement in self-efficacy. They can also successfully regulate behavior, according to the Albert Shanker Institute.

Not all hope is lost, however.

Some members of Gen Z have taken it upon themselves to form communities in unique ways that fit the current socio-economic climate we live in. A current phenomenon taking over cities and college campuses is “Performative Male Contests,” an odd but very real example of young people gathering en masse to participate in a largely low-cost activity.

These contests consist of the competitors, mostly male-identifying students dressed and posed to emulate a “performative male” (one whose interests and style are inauthentic and designed to capture the attention of women), and the crowd of mostly female-identifying students cheering on who they think the winner should be. Typically, the winner only receives ‘bragging rights’ as a reward for their victory, reinforcing the idea that these gatherings are purely for the communal aspects of it.

Another absurd example of a Gen-Z-led third-place is called Pudding Mit Gabel, a German phrase that means “Pudding with Fork.” These events, consisting of young people gathering in a public park to literally eat pudding with a fork, began in August of 2025 in Karlsruhe, a city in southwestern Germany, after fliers were posted to advertise the event. Though modest at first, these gatherings spread all over Germany and eventually hit the U.K. and the U.S, garnering considerably large crowds. The internet was a large help in popularizing this event, demonstrating how technology can be a tool for good in the right hands.

Both cheap and silly ways to connect, Performative Male Contests and Pudding Mit Gabel are testaments to the fact that Gen Z is not content by simply scrolling through their social media feed. Rather, they actually yearn for connection. So, although it is popular to believe that human connection is going obsolete at the moment, Gen Z proves that the ‘kids are alright’.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!