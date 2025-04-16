The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
It’s officially spring, and the world has gotten a sense of which fashion trends are here to stay for 2025. Ready to upgrade your wardrobe? Keep reading for the biggest fashion “ins” of 2025.
- Studded bags
Sometimes our outfits need an extra edgy touch—and studded bags will be your best friend. Studs always bring a rock-chic vibe to any outfit, catering to the Y2K trends that have been breaking through the past few years. These metal accents are very trendy in today’s fashion, bringing the wearer confidence and empowerment.
Studded bags, like the AQUA Small Studded Hobo Bag and Poppy Lissiman Ginni Sac Studded Bag, create a visual contrast; you could pair the silver metalware on a black bag with a soft and feminine outfit. Matching the hardware on studded bags with jewelry also creates a cohesive metal scheme and is always fun to coordinate!
- Pointed Shoes or kitten heels
My favorite closet staple year-round will always be a pointed kitten heel. This shoe is perfect for any occasion; they’re comfortable yet extremely elegant. I love pairing my heels with jeans (especially a dark wash) to strike the perfect balance of dressy and casual. Trendy versions of these shoes include the Tony Bianco Quill Patent Heels, Mango Slingback Kitten Heels, and ASOS Public Desire Kitten Heel Boots, which pair beautifully with a long flowy skirt in the spring and summer or a mini skirt for a girls’ night out. Audrey Hepburn, an influential kitten heel enthusiast, should also show how iconic these shoes are!
- Polka dots
Polka dots are the new stripes of 2025 fashion! They perfectly mix vintage with modern styles, especially when clothing is asymmetrical, such as a halter neck and thick neck scarf, keeping a contemporary look. My favorite polka dot pieces include the Moda Operandi Exclusive Stevie Lace Top, Peppermayo Belina Scarf Mini Dress, and Sam Edelman Treena Mesh Kitten Heel (a two-in-one fashion statement). Considering how busy the pattern is, less maximalist people may want to steer toward polka dotted accessories rather than full outfits, to follow the trend in a minimalistic way.
- Chunky jewelry
Chunky jewelry is most definitely in for 2025. Even if you don’t have chunky jewelry at home, you can create the illusion by layering multiple necklaces or creating a chic bracelet stack. My all-time favorite chunky trend is a bubble letter piece like the Brook and York Pippa Bubble Initial Pendant, as it instantly catches the eye when paired with other accessories and adds a sense of uniqueness to your outfit. The Scandivv Pien Necklace and Madewell Chunky Dome Cuff Bracelet make similarly bold statements!
- The Color Navy
Navy is making a strong comeback in 2025 as more wardrobes fill with this ultimate timeless shade. Navy blends perfectly with anyone’s color palette and always elevates an outfit to a cleaner, put-together vibe. Considering the coastal grandmother trend, this color elegantly blends with an alternating cream stripe to develop a nautical-inspired look.
My current favorite navy pieces are the Reformation Valetta Two Piece, Draper James Striped Navy Cream Quarter Zip, and Reformation Hastings Cotton Sweater Zip. Contrary to popular belief, I love pairing navy and black together to create a sophisticated and sharp look, although the navy does need to be light enough to contrast the black.
- Off-the-shoulder
Whether it’s an off-the-shoulder sweater or dress, these items are perfect for a dinner with friends or a casual outfit for the school day. Off-the-shoulder pieces like the Aritzia Firedbird Dress, H&M Off-the-Shoulder Sweater, and the Aritzia Carole Long Sleeve offer the perfect amount of conservative and revealing. Depending on the event, I love pairing them with jeans or dress pants and kitten heels. Off-the-shoulder pieces provide a playful and timeless option to add to your wardrobe in 2025!
I hope you love these fashion trends as much as I do!
