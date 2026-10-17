Fall Activities To Try In Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston is especially beautiful in the fall thanks to its colorful atmosphere and cozy autumn vibes. The harsh New England winter is just around the corner, but fall is the perfect time to explore the city and make the most of it.

From apple picking to walking through Boston’s neighborhoods, there’s a fall activity for everyone. This article is a fall bucket list for Bostonians looking for fun activities to do with friends.

Apple Picking

Apple picking is a classic fall activity, especially in New England. It’s a fun weekend outing with friends when you want a break from the city, and you get to bring home tasty fruit. You can wear a cute fall outfit, take pictures, and pick fresh apples while sipping warm cider. In the greater Boston area, you can go to:

Honey Pot Hill Orchards (Stow, MA): This includes apple picking, cider donuts, hayrides, and hedge mazes.

Belkin Family Lookout Farm (Natick, MA): One of the closer options to Boston, with apple picking, a corn maze, and farm animals.

Connors Farm (Danvers, MA): This includes apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and a giant corn maze.

Make sure to check each orchard’s picking schedule and availability before visiting. There are many good options for apple picking close to Boston!

Fall Walks

Boston’s neighborhoods have some of the prettiest views of the changing leaves, making a simple walk the perfect photo op. Places to walk include:

The Esplanade: The Esplanade is perfect for a scenic walk along the Charles River, and it’s close to BU, making it an easy activity between classes or on the weekend. You can watch the sunset, listen to music, or go on a walk with friends. Bring a warm drink to make the walk extra cozy!

Boston Common: The Boston Common, in the heart of Boston, is the perfect place to watch the leaves change and fall. You can take pictures, people-watch, or enjoy the crisp weather, but the surrounding greenery and vibrant fall foliage make it an amazing place to spend an autumn afternoon.

Beacon Hill: Beacon Hill is one of Boston’s most picturesque neighborhoods, particularly in the fall. The cobblestone streets, brownstones, and fall colors make a perfect backdrop for pictures. Acorn Street is a popular picture destination due to its historic architecture. Walk around the neighborhood, admire the seasonal decorations on people’s doorsteps, and make it a mini photoshoot day.

Arnold Arboretum

Arnold Arboretum is a beautiful spot to enjoy New England’s specific fall foliage, housing a variety of trees and plants that host lots of different autumn colors. It’s a quieter alternative to the busier downtown parks, making it perfect for a relaxing afternoon or long walk. It’s also free to visit, making it a practical trip for college students.

Pumpkin Patches

The Cityside Pumpkin Patch in Seaport brings a classic fall activity right into the city, and the cute seasonal decorations make it the perfect photo opportunity. You can pick out a pumpkin to decorate your dorm or apartment and spend the afternoon exploring Seaport and grabbing food afterward.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy afternoon, a scenic walk, or a fun adventure with friends, Boston has plenty of ways to make the most of the fall season!

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