My 5 Fall Fashion Staples

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The arrival of a new season ushers in changing styles. As the weather cools down, we invite more jackets, boots, knits, and accessories into our wardrobes.

With trends constantly changing, it can be difficult to decide which pieces are worth having in your closet this autumn. From leather jackets to leg warmers, here are the fall fashion staples I think you should reach for this season.

Leather Jackets Starting with a basic choice, the leather jacket is great for fall. It’s cozy enough to keep you warm as the weather cools, but it won’t make you overheat like a heavy winter coat. A leather jacket can make a simple outfit look more put-together and is so versatile. You can wear a leather jacket over a skirt, short-sleeve top, jeans, dresses, and many other combos. Plus, if your leather jacket isn’t black, it can add a pop of color. A leather jacket is something you can throw over basically anything when you don’t know what to wear, and it easily dresses up the outfit. Burgundy Accessories Burgundy feels like a quintessential fall color, and an accessory can add a “pop of fall” to your outfit without having to change your whole wardrobe. Burgundy is everywhere in fashion now, but it also comes back every fall, making it timeless. It is also easy to incorporate if you usually wear neutrals. A burgundy accessory could include a bag, a belt, a scarf, or jewelry. This rich color usually pairs well with black, cream, brown, gray, and denim. Accessories are usually a good way to try a seasonal trend without spending too much money. Cara Difabio / Her Campus Button-Down Cardigans A cardigan gives you the coziness of a sweater without committing to the full heavy knit. Cardigans are great for unpredictable fall weather because you can layer them very easily while still looking fashionable. You can wear them fully buttoned or partially unbuttoned over a tank top (my personal favorite) and look cute with jeans, skirts, and various other pieces. Cardigans are versatile for casual and dressy occasions depending on how you style them. I love cardigans for the fall because they are an easy way to make the basic tank-and-jeans outfit actually feel styled. Scarves Scarves are one of the easiest ways to make an outfit feel more “fall” immediately. They’re actually functional for cooler weather while still accessorizing an outfit. Oversized scarves add texture to an otherwise simple outfit, patterned scarves can add a pop without taking over the whole look, and neutral scarves are great if you want something you can throw on over basically anything. They are also cute with leather jackets, sweaters, and pretty much any other staple on this list. Scarves are very versatile and can make a more basic outfit look way more intentional. Knee-High Boots f you’ve read any of my past work, you know I’m a die-hard boots fan. They immediately make an outfit look more intentional and are practical when temperatures drop since they provide more coverage. You can pair taller boots with skirts and dresses, allowing you to wear these pieces into the colder months. Plus, there are different styles depending on the occasion: riding boots for a classic preppy look, heeled boots for going out, and slouchy boots for something more relaxed. A simple outfit can become a full fall look with the addition of taller boots. Fall fashion is really about layering and making outfits feel more intentional. You don’t need to completely redo your wardrobe every season, but you can mix and match a few staples with pieces you already own. Ogo / Pexels

So, grab your favorite jacket, throw on a scarf, and enjoy the best fashion season of the year.

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