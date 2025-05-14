The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whoo, my Inbox has been filling up with emails this month from all my favorite stores giving me discounts and rewards for my birthday. Honestly, I feel like birthday freebies aren’t talked about enough. They’re free things everyone can grab, so why wouldn’t you want that?

I get the impression that most brands won’t over-advertise their promos because they don’t want everyone to hop on the bandwagon. Consider this list as my way of bursting their bubbles.

As a disclaimer, almost all birthday freebies require inputting your birthday into an app. For some, this has to be at least a month in advance, so do well to know what you want to snag before your special day! These offers can either show up on your app or in your email. Check both!

Most Notable

Starbucks: I’m not a big fan of Starbies, but I always, ALWAYS, grab my free birthday drink. On the Starbucks app, you can enter your birthday on your profile, and this will earn you a free drink coupon for anything on the menu.

Beware, the coupon will only be available on the day of your birthday, so don’t wait.

Connor Surdi

Dunkin’: Honestly, I didn’t use this birthday gift because I thought it was lame, and I don’t care for Dunkin’, but after inputting your birthday into the Dunkin’ app, you can get 3x points on any purchases the day of your birthday. Points can be used to redeem rewards like sandwiches and drinks, so if you like to play the long game, run to Dunkin’ and splurge.

Texas Roadhouse: I’ve only been to Texas Roadhouse once—actually on my birthday last year—to redeem a free appetizer from them. My brother and I really wanted to try the rolls that everyone talks about, and if I recall correctly, they were banging. However, the email that I received this year said that I had to order an entree to receive the free appetizer, and since there is no location near me, I’m letting it pass with the wind this time around.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Six free wings on them! I forwarded this one to my brother, as, again, there are no locations near me. Also, I looked up how much they cost: $12.99. So this is quite the steal if you are a fan.

Panera: On the app, Panera gives you a free bakery item for your birthday, including any of the cookies, pastries, and bagels that they sell. I always go for the kitchen sink cookie because it is actually great, but I might remember finessing a baguette in the past. If you are as skilled as me at being frugal, then maybe you’ve got a shot.

Ben and Jerry’s: For this, I just went in and asked if they give out free things for birthdays, and they said to just show your ID, and they gave me a free small cup of ice cream. Extra tip, be nice to the workers, cause my girl loaded that thang up!

I’ll speed run these next ones because they’re not that special…

Chipotle: Free container of guac… ok.

McDonald’s: Free medium fry!

Chick-fil-A: Free brownie or cookie with the basic level of their rewards categories. “Signature members” can get a free entrée.

Crumbl: Pay attention now! Crumbl gives you a voucher for a free cookie on your birthday, and I’m low-key proud of them for that. Those cookies are way too expensive, and I didn’t expect such a giving nature from them.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Freebies that aren’t food!

Sephora/Ulta: Both of these brands allow you to pick from their array of little birthday gifts during your birthday month. They’re all travel-size picks, but I got some Summer Fridays stuff and Olaplex hair treatments, which is a win in my book.

Free People: One of my favorite brands. They give 15% off a purchase, and I dig that. Their clothes are pricey, so I’ll take anything really.

Sol de Janeiro: A free 75ml Brazilian Bum Bum Cream with a $60+ purchase. Cute, but I don’t know if they’re roping me in with this one.

Forever 21: I don’t shop here anymore, but they give 21% off any purchase for your birthday, and that might be the best value on this list.

Aerie/American Eagle: Coupon for $5 off a purchase. How fun!

Target: 5% off a purchase! Buy the entire store!

There are 100% more freebies you could get than the ones I’ve listed, so seriously, go take advantage of what these brands have to offer.

In this economy, it’s almost a crime if you miss them!

