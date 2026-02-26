Easy Dorm Meals: Utilizing Your Micro-Fridge

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a month of home-cooked meals and full-kitchen use, the transition back into dining hall meals was abrupt. This semester, I’ve committed to making my own food and taking more advantage of my microwave and mini-fridge. Here are some of my go-to meals:

Steamed Vegetables While this might seem obvious, I didn’t think to do this until recently! I had really been missing cooked vegetables, and never realized how quick and easy they are to make in the dorm! Take a Pyrex and fill it with about one-fourth cup of water and a vegetable of your choice. My favorites are broccoli or asparagus. I let it cook for about four minutes, and then just add olive oil and salt. It always hits the spot! Torey Walsh / Spoon Trader Joe’s French Onion Soup I really missed easy soup in college, and Trader Joe’s French Onion Soup is one of the best. I was skeptical at first, but Trader Joe’s frozen meals are always delicious! Just add to a bowl, and it’s ready in three to four minutes! To spice it up, I add a few slices of cheddar to melt in. Baked Potato A few weeks ago, I tried baking a potato in the microwave for the first time, and there’s no going back! Poke a few holes in a small russet potato, and microwave for about five to seven minutes. Add some cheese or vegetables, and microwave for another minute. This is the best hearty dorm meal if you’re hungry but missed dining hall hours! M&M Popcorn One of my favorite ways to spice up microwave popcorn is by adding mini M&Ms. If you mix them with fresh popcorn, they warm up and make for a great movie night snack! Photo by Pixabay from Pexels Protein Brownie Cup We all deserve a quick treat sometimes. And as for myself, I always crave baked goods. The Kodiak Protein-Packed Chocolate Fudge Brownie Power Cup is one of my favorites. It’s delicious and has 10g of protein! It’s perfect when I need a warm, sweet treat after a long day.

These are some of my favorite ways to make comfort meals in my dorm. Definitely try them out if you miss cooking and want a different option!

These quick dorm meals are the perfect break from the dining hall!

