Dining Out In Boston: Some Of The Top Spots To Hit

Boston is such a great city for entertainment and the options are truly endless. However, there is one activity that is unbeatable, and that is getting all dressed up to explore the city while indulging in culture through food. Boston offers a broad range of restaurants to choose from.

One of my favorite areas of Boston to dine at will always be the North End. From classic Italian pasta to desserts, the North End offers culturally rich cuisine and is a gem of the city. I absolutely love the classic family-style Italian restaurants, where you can admire unique, cozy, and rustic vibes.

Al Dente, located in the heart of the North End, is always my top choice for Italian cuisine. Its simplistic yet appealing menu always excites me, and the intimate setting gives it that perfect family-style vibe. Getting dressed and meeting with my friends to enjoy dinner at Al Dente has been the highlight of my time so far at Boston University. There is truly nothing else like it!

If you are still hungry after dinner, feel free to check out the famous Mike’s Pastry, which offers a variety of tasty and traditional Italian desserts. One of my favorites is cannoli, which never fails to disappoint. This dessert shop was founded in 1946 by creator Michael Mercogliano, according to their website. Since then, it has been a Boston staple for authentic Italian treats.

Keeping with the Italian theme is Eataly, located in the Prudential Center. One of my favorite things about Eataly is that it is a restaurant, food market, and pasta bar all tied up in one. Every time I walk in, I never know where to go first. However, I almost always choose to head to La Pizza & La Pasta, a restaurant within. I always get bolognese and it truly tastes like an authentic Italian dish. The fresh pasta and ingredients make for an amazing dish.

After your meal, walk around the market and discover some true Italian desserts or cooking products to take home with you. This makes for a fun day to be immersed in Italian culture.

Lastly, an area to explore some different dining options is the Boston Seaport. This district offers numerous options, but, one of my favorites is the fresh seafood. As the name suggests, many Seaport restaurants allow you to dine right next to the water, allowing you to enjoy nature while dining.

A well-known chain restaurant, Legal Sea Foods, is right on the water. If you are craving some seafood and would also like to enjoy a great view, check this place out.

Prefer a fun, upbeat vibe? Visit Cisco Brewers for a variety of food trucks to choose from. This is a lively environment and definitely worth a visit.

I love dining out around Boston, and I hope you can take some of these suggestions to explore the city and try new things with your friends!

Bon Appetit!

