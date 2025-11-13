Curly Q’s: My Updated Curl Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all read it and we’ve said it so many times that it sounds like a broken record: When it comes to curly hair, everyone is different.

Not every product works the same on one person’s curls compared to another, even with the same hair type, density, porosity, etc. A curl cream that creates perfect ringlets for one can form stringy, weighed-down strands on another. This applies to our own curls over time as well. Products that previously delivered magical results start to lose their luster. It feels like we’re right back to square one with struggling curls and no idea what to use next.

If you’re looking for new options or variety, this article is for you!

It could be that our hair just needs a rotation of products, but it’s also entirely possible that your hair type is changing the same way our bodies do.

I’m using entirely different products now compared to the beginning of the year as I continue to tune in to my hair’s needs, particularly as it adjusts to new environments. The sequence of my routine, however, has mostly stayed the same. To read how I cleanse my hair, put in my products, and style it, check out my article “Curls For College Girls: My At School Routine And Tips.”

With all that being said, let’s go over my current routine! To preface, I have fine strands with medium density, 3B/3C curls.

The Products

Now for the new additions!

Subscribing to the “broke college student” stereotype, I try to keep most of the products I purchase frequently on the cheaper side as a curly girl on a budget, but sometimes I make exceptions.

For shampoo and conditioner, I’ve been using the Ouai Medium Hair Shampoo & Conditioner, and I scrub/massage my shampoo with the HEETA Scalp Massager. While they are a bit pricey, I’ve been using the same duo since July, even with double cleansing on wash days! Since the rest of my products are cheaper, I decided to splurge on the wash routine because it creates the base for a good result.

The shampoo cleanses my hair perfectly without overly stripping. The conditioner contains ingredients for moisture and strength, leaving my hair soft after washing it out. I still style in sections for best results. Once out of the shower and detangled with my Tangle Teezer, I start with the Marc Anthony Grow Long Leave-In Conditioner.

I’ve been on a hair growth journey, which is what initially drew me to the product, but, regardless of whether it’s working, the lightweight texture of the product has been (I can’t stress this enough) perfect for my hair.

It’s moisturizing without being too heavy and blends perfectly with the rest of my products. Other similar options include Not Your Mother’s and Marc Anthony Strictly Curls. Both have comparable lightweight textures, but I haven’t personally tried them.

For curl cream, I’ve been raving over the Cake Beauty Curl Defining Cream. Similar to the leave-in, it’s not too heavy for my finer hair strands, it’s less than $15, and, as a bonus, it smells delicious.

For gel, I’ve been using the Not Your Mother’s Sculpting Gel (it’s also one of the only ones I’ve insisted on repurchasing). With this, my hair has had great definition, decent hold, and it’s not too crunchy either.

Here’s where my routine has changed a little: instead of using the praying hands method to apply my gel after I’ve finished styling every section, I rake it in with the rest of my products. Next, I use either my Denman Brush or my Bounce Curl Volumizing Brush to style, and then I’ll move on to the next section to repeat the process. Once I’ve finished every section, I gently squeeze out excess water with a microfiber towel and then apply my Cake Beauty Defining and Volumizing Mousse. This product expands significantly, so a little goes a long way. I also love how it doesn’t leave a weird film on my hair after it dries or on my hands after I’ve separated my curls.

I’ve also become a die-hard diffusing girl since I do my hair so late at night, so I’ve incorporated a heat protectant to help keep my curls healthy. I use the Not Your Mother’s Beat the Heat Spray before diffusing on low heat and low air. Now that everything is dry, I love using my HASK Argan Oil to break up the gel cast and re-separate my curls throughout the week.

And that’s it for my current routine!

I hope this article, along with others in this column, helps provide some options if you’re looking to shake up your routine or replace something that just doesn’t work anymore.

Our curls are always changing, and, naturally, so will our products!

