Curls For College Girls: My At-School Routine and Tips

Every curly-haired girl has struggled to find products or routines that yield consistently perfect results. Products might work initially but give out after a few months, which wastes lots of money on trial and error.

In college, I’ve found that it is demanding to balance haircare with schoolwork and adapting to a new area. You don’t think about how different a place is from your hometown until you notice your hair is getting drier and thinner with every wash. If you’re a fellow curly girl in need of a little direction, look no further!

The Routine

Getting excellent curls doesn’t just start at a desk, piling on products. It begins in the shower with a good shampoo and conditioner. When the initial base is clean and well moisturized, you can make your curls last up to four or five days!

When shampooing, it’s best to direct most of the product to your scalp; lather some on your fingertips and massage it right at the root. Don’t worry about the ends; rinsing out the shampoo will provide the necessary wash without drying them out too much. You can also supplement with a clarifying shampoo every few washes to give your hair and scalp an extra cleanse of any buildup.

Conditioner is almost the opposite of shampoo. You’ll want to focus the product from the middle to the ends of your hair. Bringing it up to the scalp can lead to buildup and greasy, weighed-down curls. I usually leave the conditioner in while I do the rest of my shower routine, making sure to avoid my back when rinsing it out to prevent the dreaded bacne.

Once out of the shower, you’ll want your hair to be very wet, almost dripping. I like to keep a spray bottle nearby if I notice my hair is getting too dry. The water in your hair allows for better distribution, which in turn means less waste of these precious products.

I typically start with a leave-in conditioner. Communal dorm bathrooms make it especially difficult to set aside time for a deep conditioning treatment, so I regularly use leave-in supplements for hydration. I then split my hair in half down the middle and apply a quarter-sized amount of product into each half, using a wide-tooth comb to detangle.

Next, I’ll use a curl cream, and this is where I like to introduce sectioning and brush styling. I’ve found that styling with a brush always gives me my preferred springy ringlets, but it’s definitely not required. My favorite brushes are the Bounce Curl Volumizing and the Tangle Teezer.

I make my sections about a half inch-wide horizontally, starting at the nape of my neck and clipping the rest of my hair out of the way. Then, I rake in my curl cream and take my brush under the section, directing it up and away. Hair curls to the root, so lifting it off the scalp encourages the spiral to keep going upwards.

I repeat this step until I reach the back of my part line. If you prefer not to have a middle part, horizontal sections still work perfectly. I style with a middle part and bangs, so I start taking sections along my part but still brush up and away.

Once I’ve brush-styled all of my hair, I’ll separate any curl clumps that are too big and then grab a gel. To apply the gel, coat your hands with a light layer and run the hair between your palms (like a praying hands motion). Don’t press or pull down too hard, or you’ll risk messing up the clumps. Once you feel your hair is coated, flip your hair over and begin scrunching it from the bottom and bringing your hands up with a little more gel.

You can leave your hair to air dry, and you’re all done! These next few steps are entirely personal preference.

After the gel, I like to scrunch in a mousse for extra hold and then scrunch out the excess water from my hair with a microfiber towel or a cotton t-shirt. After that, I’ll use the diffuser attachment on my blow dryer with low heat and airflow to dry my hair the rest of the way, ensuring it has the volume I want. When diffusing, it’s best to hover around the hair first, allowing the gel cast to form, before making contact. This helps to avoid frizz.

Once your hair is fully dry, distribute an oil for another layer to seal the moisture and separate the curls to your desired shape. And remember, never forget to wear your bonnet overnight to ensure these curls last for days!

Function of Beauty

The Products

Of course, you don’t need to buy every single product—that can be costly! Instead, compare this list with a few others and start testing to find the ones that work for you. To preface, I have 3b/3c type hair, and most products can be found at CVS, Target, or Amazon. Here are my favorites after years of trial and error!

Shampoo & Conditioner

If you’re looking for an easy and personalized wash day experience, I recommend Prose. The brand has a free survey where you can enter all of your hair needs and set up a recurring subscription box.

If you’re looking for something more readily available, I recommend the Hairitage Gentle Daily Shampoo and S.O.S Deep Conditioner, available at Walmart or on Amazon.

For a clarifying shampoo, I enjoy the Ouai Detox Shampoo, which is available online and in stores at Sephora.

Leave-in Conditioner

I like to keep it simple, so I suggest the As I Am Classic Leave-In Conditioner at Target or the Hairitage Leave-In Conditioner Pudding on Amazon.

Curl Cream

My all-time favorite and number one recommendation is Miss Jessie’s Pillow Soft Curls at Target or on Amazon. This product gives smooth, weightless curls and doesn’t have the unpleasant, overbearing scent that products often have.

Along with shampoo and conditioner, Prose also creates custom curl creams that you can include in your box. You can set up a timeframe for delivery, which takes some of the stress off of worrying about running out of product!

Another great drugstore option is the Shea Moisture Hibiscus Smoothie. This one is on the thicker side, so I recommend diluting it with water if you have a looser curl pattern or thinner hair density.

Gel

For gel, I have two favorites.

Of course, the first is Miss Jessie’s Jelly Soft Curls. This product combined with Pillow Soft Curls provides great definition while staying soft and lightweight. Find it at Target or CVS!

My second is Aunt Jackie’s Coconut Curl Boss, found at Target or on Amazon. This gel creates the right amount of cast to define the curls without being crunchy.

If you decide to, add a mousse for more hold! I recommend Zotos’ Spring it On.

oil

Once your hair is dry and the gel cast has set, it’s time to scrunch out the crunch with an oil. A few of my favorites are the Ouai Hair Oil from Sephora, the Hairitage Argan Oil on Amazon, and the OGX Argan Oil at CVS.

There’s no one-size-fits-all-hair types of method. These recommendations are just a starting point to develop your own magnificent curls. Creams, gels, oils—your perfect routine is out there somewhere.

From one curly girl to another, school air has nothing on us!

