Country’s Cool Again? Why Americana Is Back And Why It Matters

Saddle up, y’all! From the Hot 100 charts to the rise of #cowboycore on TikTok, country music and the Western aesthetic are having a pop culture resurgence in 2024. It seems like an abrupt shift from the pop-driven scene spearheaded by Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in 2023. But thanks to surprise mainstream goodies from Beyoncé to Post Malone, you might be hearing more country music on your radio stations!

Country music isn’t the only thing dominating the scene; Western fashion is back and better than ever. It looks especially flattering on Glen Powell in the Oklahoma-based, tornado-chasing adventure, Twisters (2024). Tell me I’m not the only one who couldn’t keep their eyes off the screen this summer!

So why has Gen Z “gone country?” And what does this “country renaissance” mean for pop culture in 2024?

In the wise words of Louisiana-born country music singer, Lainey Wilson: “Country’s cool again.” And, she’s right!

Chances are, your favorite artist has gone country this year. Beyoncé sparked a tidal wave of appreciation for the country/Americana genre with the release of her eighth studio album in March, Cowboy Carter. She became the first Black woman to top the Billboard Country Albums chart with “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” and she’s certainly number one in the hearts of her fans.

The cover art for the album features Queen Bey seated upon a white horse, channeling major rodeo queen energy in her red, white, and blue pantsuit, “Cowboy Carter” sash, and cowboy hat atop her billowing platinum hair. This iconic image elicited praise from thousands of BeyHive members on social media.

And, on a more serious note, the photo sparked various conversations about her use of Americana iconography to reflect the often overlooked history of Black cowboys. I know I’m not the only one still coping with the fact that she didn’t receive a single Country Music Award (CMA) nomination this year (#sadface).

Say goodbye to “White Iverson” because New York-born and Texas-raised artist Post Malone has also shocked fans by going country with his debut country album F-1 Trillion, released in August. The album features seasoned country artists such as Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, the legendary Dolly Parton, and more. It also includes tracks reminiscent of his hip-hop past as well as tearjerkers like the song, “Yours,” dedicated to his two-year-old daughter.

Many listeners are both surprised and disoriented by Postie’s sudden shift to country. However, they shouldn’t be, considering that Postie predicted his appearance in the genre back in 2015.

Even our sad queen, Lana Del Rey, has announced that she’s releasing a country album titled Lasso this fall. I just hope Lana stops teasing us and drops Lasso ASAP!

Fans have also detected a country twang in Pop Princess Sabrina Carpenter’s “Slim Pickins,” from her deliciously flirty Short and Sweet album. Bolstered by a new era of folksy-inspired mainstream tracks — otherwise known as the country-pop genre — the music industry is experiencing a country takeover, and Gen Z seems to love it!

However, music isn’t the only aspect of pop culture going country this year. Say hello (or “yeehaw”) to “Cowboycore.” Thanks to TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram, fashion microtrends are always in flux. #Cowboycore has stood the test of time throughout 2024, as the hashtag reached over 11.4 million views this past year alone. Inspired by the rugged functionality of Western wear, Gen Z has thrown a contemporary spin on this genre.

The Glossary Magazine says that searches for cowboy and cowgirl boots have surged by 85% on Depop, and Western hats, denim jackets, and fringe detailing have also seen an uptick in searches. Sure, cowboy boots and denim jackets have always been considered spunky staples. However, Gen Z is overwhelmingly obsessed with Westernwear this year and pairing these traditional pieces with more contemporary ensembles that create a never-before-seen fashionable blend.

So, why is country couture in 2024?



For one, this style and aesthetic is timeless. Its free-form silhouettes are also really, really, flattering (we’re looking at you, Glen Powell). Once again, Queen Bey is at the forefront of this iconic fashion trend, with her glamorous cowgirl accessories like the white Stetson hat she wore at the Grammy’s in February.

Bella Hadid also isn’t new to this fashion rodeo; her Instagram feed has recently featured pictures of her in cowboy hats and flattering Western attire, posing gracefully atop horses or next to her new cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos.

Bella Hadid via Instagram / Canva

Western garb has even been seen galloping down the runway, with the introduction of Pharell Williams’ turquoise-studded and fabulously utilitarian Louis Vuitton Mens’ Fall/Winter 2024 Collection. Williams brought the rodeo to the runway in a way that modernized the fashion genre while simultaneously acknowledging the significant history of black and indigenous American cowboys in the Wild West.

All things considered, the “Year of the Yeehaw” represents more than just an appreciation for twangy pop music or pairing cherry red cowboy boots with your favorite denim maxi skirt. The country renaissance in 2024 has drawn more young listeners than ever to the rapidly changing contemporary country genre.

Galloping in on this wave of change is a widespread acknowledgment of the significant roles black and Indigenous American people played in shaping the Wild West, as shown by Beyoncé’s release of Cowboy Carter and Pharell Williams’ fashion collection. In other words, in 2024, everybody can live out their bull-wrangling, Wild West adventures (I’ll just be sitting pretty in my cutesy cowgirl boots, though)!

How are you incorporating “cowboycore” into your 2024?

