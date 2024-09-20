Hollywood Heartthrob: My Top 3 Glen Powell Roles

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of closing out “Brat” summer, and the very relevant sub-category of “Glen Powell Summer,” I thought it necessary to share my top three favorite Glen Powell roles with you all. These will be specifically from movies he’s been in (warning, there might be spoilers ahead!). Whether you’ve been a fan since his debut in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, or the most recent release of Twisters, I think it’s safe to say that Glen Powell has brought back Hollywood heartthrobs. Let’s get into the rankings!

3. Charlie Young – Set It Up

The movie Set It Up on Netflix is a rom-com about two stressed secretaries who plot to make their bosses fall in love so that they can take it easy at work and pursue their own passions. I’ve watched it multiple times, and I have to say it’s one of the few recently made rom-coms that truly encompasses the iconic early 2000s rom-com vibe. Glen manages to craft a funny and caring yet also frustrating character that you can’t help but root for, even if he does stupid stuff. The chemistry between Glen and Zoey Deutch (who plays Harper Moore in the movie) is so natural and humorous. As a viewer, you feel such excitement watching them slowly begin to care for each other. Glen is the king of character development, and it was so satisfying to watch his character, Charlie, stop caring so much about appearances and let loose because of the time spent with Zoey’s character, Harper. Not only is Glen the king of character development, but he’s also the master of loving looks. He’s an expert at using his facial expressions to convey that look, and you know the look I’m talking about, the one where he’s not quite sure how it happened, but he’s most definitely in love. It’s a look I’ll fall for it every time. I highly recommend Set It Up if you’re looking for a well-made, cute, and funny rom-com to de-stress!

2. Tyler Owens – twisters

I didn’t know that Glen Powell playing a storm-chasing cowboy would be the key to my happiness, but here we are. I am terrified of tornadoes, and all types of weather-related phenomena, but my love for Glen Powell propelled me to the theater regardless. The movie itself was great, even if it did deepen my fear of natural disasters. Let me just remind you, though, that the genre of Twisters is not romance. Yet somehow, Glen Powell made it his personal mission to deliver a cowboy full of southern charm and complexity that becomes so obviously fascinated by Daisy Edgar-Jones’ character Kate Carter in a movie that doesn’t even end with a kiss or a date. How am I supposed to focus on the tornadoes when Tyler Owens can only seem to focus on Kate Carter? Once again, I find myself at the mercy of Glen’s almighty gazes. His eyes speak so louder than words, and every time he looks at Kate, you can see another kind of storm brewing. Whether it’s him only looking at Kate when she describes a tornado as “gorgeous,” asking the photographer for a copy of a photo of Kate, or trying to run into a huge flaming tornado to rescue her, the audience knows Tyler Owens fell head over heels for Kate Carter. I honestly went into this movie expecting Glen’s character to be an arrogant antagonist, and while he definitely had some sass, Glen proved his versatility once again by juxtaposing a reckless, adrenaline-chasing influencer with a man who has big dreams, compassion for others, and the desire to see Kate reach her fullest potential. It certainly didn’t hurt to see Glen strut through the rain in a cowboy hat and white t-shirt, and maybe that’s the true inspiration behind this article. To truly understand the power of Glen’s presence in this movie, not only in his chasing of Kate but in his chasing of tornadoes, you need to see Twisters for yourself and experience the power of Glen Powell in all of his cowboy glory.

1. ‘Hangman’ – Top gun: maverick

I may be a little bit biased since Top Gun: Maverick is one of my all-time favorite movies, but a large reason is because of the characters within the story. Glen’s portrayal of ‘Hangman’ is even more impactful to me as a fan of the original classic Top Gun. If you’re unfamiliar with the original movie, Tom Cruise’s character ‘Maverick’ flies just like his call sign, confident, impulsive, innovative, and sometimes dangerous. When we jump forward to Top Gun: Maverick, our introduction of ‘Hangman’ is a slightly more extreme mirror for ‘Maverick.’ He is reckless, bold, and lacks a wingman. He has an arrogance that just oozes around him, and as irritating as he is, you just can’t find it in yourself to hate him. I feel like a lot of Glen’s roles have utilized his natural humor and goofiness to add to the cast dynamic, but in this role, he perfectly embodies a highly serious and motivated character who shrouds himself in cockiness and verbal jabs. Just like ‘Ice Man’ and ‘Maverick’s rivalry in the original film, we see ‘Hangman’ and ‘Rooster”s (played by Miles Teller) rivalry on display, two opposite personalities and flight styles fighting for dominance as ‘Maverick’ can only watch his past play out in front of him again. Glen does such a good job playing ‘Hangman’, constantly pushing boundaries and challenging the people around him, toeing that line of ambitious hunger or harmful intentions.

As I mentioned earlier, Glen is the king of character development, and watching ‘Hangman’ swallow the sting of not being chosen as team leader to realizing that not only up in the air but on the ground as well he can’t do everything alone is what makes the end of the movie work so well. Right when the audience thinks things are over for ‘Maverick’ and ‘Rooster’, ‘Hangman’ swoops in to save the day, actively becoming the wingman he always thought was expendable. But the satisfaction and pure relief we feel watching would not feel as intense if we had not seen ‘Hangman’s boundless confidence become introspection as he sat on the sidelines listening to the dogfight going on in the skies. Glen was truly the perfect choice for this role. He created an iconic character that never wavered, and never flipped too quickly. He commanded attention in all of his scenes, and I believe he added so much to the Top Gun universe. Of course, I can’t talk about TGM without mentioning the beach scene. Obviously, the intricacies of these characters are what make the film come to life, but we must appreciate the sheer beauty of that scene. The lighting, the abs, and the team bonding were all crucial to the storyline. If you haven’t seen Top Gun: Maverick, you are missing out on a fantastic movie with a solid plot and complex characters, and if you go watch it, I suggest you keep a close eye on ‘Hangman’, and not just for the abs.

This is only a small glimpse into Glen Powell’s talent and résumé. His versatility and natural ability to fit into any role has made him one of my favorite actors. I definitely recommend watching these films, but I also recommend sifting through the other films and TV shows he stars in, no matter how big or small the role. I am currently working on that very goal, as I plan to re-watch Hidden Figures, Devotion, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, now that I am more familiar with Glen’s newer characters. Now that you’ve seen my ranking, what is your favorite Glen Powell performance?