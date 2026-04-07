Childhood Books That Made Me the Person I Am Today

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As children, we’re pushed into any number of activities and hobbies by our parents to see what sticks. Some kids become major athletes, spending hours at the gym training to be the best in their category. Others can be found at an easel, painting to become the next Monet or Matisse. Personally, I was frequently found at my local library, carrying more books than I could properly hold.

My parents instilled in me the importance of reading from the second I knew what it was. Screen time was limited, and instead, I found comfort in books, where I would escape into different fictional worlds. Even now, as a college student, I adore reading and consider it a huge part of who I am. It has even inspired me to pursue a minor in English so that I can continue to engage with literature.

The books I read as a child are deeply integral to who I am now. These books gave me the capacity to dream, imagine, and think. I want to share these books now as a “thank you” to them. I’m an incredibly nostalgic person and will always keep these stories in my heart, because who knows where I’d be without them?

The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame, illustrated by Ernest H. Shepard Some of my fondest reading memories took place in the library of my catholic elementary school. Despite some of the religious trauma I took away from those years dressed in my plaid uniform and spending my Mondays mumbling prayers in mass, I have that time in my life to thank for some of the most amazing fictional stories. The Wind in the Willows is a complete classic for children. A series of linked books about a group of animals on an adventure, the tales were written as bedtime stories for Kenneth Grahame’s son. The book’s imagery and writing are beautiful in every way, and it taught me to be gentle and appreciate nature in all its aspects. The tales revolve around Mole, Rat, Toad, and Badger, all friends in the English Countryside who reside near the riverbank. This story is especially important to me because it gave me a sense of moral values to live by, but it also brought out the utmost whimsy in me as a little girl. Something about the series’ aesthetic is so cozy. It made me feel safe when I was younger. Photo by Pixabay from Pexels The Thea Stilton Series by Elisabetta Dami This series was my holy grail as a child. The Geronimo Stilton books were incredibly popular with my age group at the time. Geronimo Stilton, the titular mouse, went on different adventures and taught his readers important lessons. When the sister series following Thea Stilton’s girl group of friends came out, I was completely hooked. The series followed “The Thea Sisters,” as they called themselves, on their different quests around the world. There were five girls, each from a different continent, who all came together as students of Thea. The five friends solved mysteries together and fought trouble along the way. As a young girl, I loved seeing female empowerment in this children’s series because it made me think that someday I might also get to embark on my own similar adventures. It inspired me to value friendship, travel, and individuality. Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder This article wouldn’t be honest if I didn’t mention Little House on the Prairie, which was truly such a big part of my childhood. The story follows the real-life experiences of a girl named Laura who grows up as a pioneer in the American Midwest in the late 1800s. Laura tells stories about her Ma and Pa, her adored heroes, as well as her older sister, Mary, her younger sister, Carrie, and their loyal dog, Jack. Laura grows up in the town of Walnut Grove, Minnesota, where she must learn important life lessons from the people she meets and the experiences she comes across. The reason this series is so near and dear to my heart is that the Ingalls family has a very similar dynamic to my own. I, too, grew up extremely close with my parents, two older sisters, and a dog I adored more than anything. I see a lot of my own family in this series, and whenever I want to relive moments of childhood nostalgia, I’ll put the TV series on in the background for a little comfort. I truly love the Little House books and how at home the series has always made me feel. Photo by freestocks from Unsplash Wonder by R.J. Palacio No book shaped me more as a child than this one. Everyone in my family has read it. Wonder by R.J Palacio tells an extremely important story of a child with a facial deformity who experiences bullying when he begins in-person school for the first time in his life. I believe everyone should read this book. The moral of the story is incredibly valuable, and anyone, no matter their age, can take something away from it. Auggie, born looking different from everyone else, learns to lean on his family and those he can trust as he confronts difficulty throughout his adolescence. Although his path is not easy, he meets people who treat him with kindness and seeks trust in them throughout the book. The story is narrated from multiple perspectives, including Auggie and those in his life who watch him grow up. It is an amazing story that teaches readers not only to empathize and accept others, but also oneself, as Auggie begins to realize that being different is a superpower.

Overall, I think my love and appreciation for my childhood books prove that stories are deeply influential in our lives. I want to continue reading because it enriches every aspect of my life and the way I choose to live.

I encourage you to do the same.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!