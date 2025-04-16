Bucket List Destinations That Need Your Help

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All travel lovers share a similar goal: to see the most interesting, beautiful, and sought-after destinations around the world. However, recent developments with current issues—primarily those relating to climate change—are killing some of the world’s most treasured, iconic destinations.

Some of this change has occurred naturally. Ancient relics undoubtedly change over time. However, recent events have increased threats for popular destinations at an alarming rate. More awareness about these places must be spread in order to save them for the travel-lovers of today and several generations from now.

Here are just a few places that need your help and advocacy.

Venice, Italy The backdrop of gondolas, the strumming of a guitar, and brightly colored buildings are quick to come to any person’s mind when they think of Venice. This iconic destination is a dream for people everywhere to experience. Venice’s uniqueness stems from the fact that it is composed entirely of waterways. However, Venice is experiencing issues due to rising water levels. Climate change has rapidly expedited the rise in sea levels and can be detrimental to Venice as we know it today. Photo by Symeon Ekizoglou from Pexels The Great Barrier Reef, Australia Known for its stunning wildlife and expansive landscape, the Great Barrier Reef has left millions of travelers astonished by its beauty, but it should be noted that it serves a functional purpose as well. It provides food and shelter for numerous types of marine life, and creates a complex ecosystem necessary for its environment. But climate change and human pollution are altering these essential qualities. More specifically, they are causing coral bleaching, which essentially kills the coral. This disrupts entire ecosystems, and will have a rippling effect on the life dependent on it. Mathieu Perrier- Unsplash Iceland’s Glaciers This tourist destination offers breathtaking views of icy mountains and oceans. However, as climate change accelerates and worsens, it may come as no surprise that the majestic glaciers of Iceland are dying. Climate change, and extremely high temperatures for this type of environment are melting away entire glaciers, and shrinking others at an alarming rate. If this continues, entire glacial landscapes will be gone. Additionally, the melting glaciers are responsible for rising sea levels, which can have devastating impacts on other places around the world.

These are only a few of the many beautiful destinations that are dying due to climate change, human pollution, and more. Climate change won’t wait for you to experience your entire bucket list.

We need to spread awareness and take action as quickly as possible in order to preserve the beauty of our natural world.

