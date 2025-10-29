Bliley’s Blockbusters: ‘Big Fish’ (2003)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been in rehearsal for my first musical in a few years, Big Fish. And while I know very few people are actually able to see our incredible production, you’re actually in luck! The musical is actually based on a Tim Burton film of the same name, released in 2003, which in turn is based on a 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace of the same name.

To put it simply, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a man who encounters mythical creatures, falls in love, and experiences true greatness, much to the disbelief of his son, Will. When Edward is on his deathbed, Will tries his best to make sense of his father’s stories and understand who Edward really is behind all of the magic.

I feel that this is a film that many people have heard of but never seen, or they might have watched it on a whim. I was in the former boat, and it’s safe to say, I had a nice time watching this! I was slightly influenced by the people around me (cast bonding movie night, so all my friends and I were chatting during the movie), but it’s very wholesome and weird, in typical Tim Burton fashion.

While the cast is excellent all around, I’d like to single out the three leading men. Billy Crudup is unintentionally hilarious to watch as Will Bloom, angsting and dismissing his father. Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney both do an incredible job playing older and younger Edward, with Finney’s rich Southern accent providing for excellent narration, and McGregor’s looks never fail to please the eyes.

This film is also outstanding cinematically. Most effects are achieved practically, like using forced perspective (placing someone closer to the camera to make them seem bigger) to make Karl the giant look huge. While it doesn’t have that identifiable Tim Burton gothic aesthetic, the coloring is appropriately dream-like and whimsical.

My only complaint about Big Fish is shaped entirely by my bias; it should’ve been a musical. With a story this fantastical, I found learning this plot first in musical form resulted in a more emotional reaction and attachment than what I felt watching the film. I also think that the musical handles its female characters a little better and ages better than some elements in the film (the war scene specifically).

Overall, I think the film is very cute and touching, even if it’s not Burton’s best. I’d encourage people to check out the musical of the same name (some of the songs are really catchy), or catch BU On Broadway’s production running from November 6-8!

Go check out this darling!

