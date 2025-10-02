Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman standing on a balcony across from a \"hotel\'
Woman standing on a balcony across from a \"hotel\'
Photo by Thought Catalog from Unsplash
BU | Culture > Entertainment

Bliley’s Blockbusters: ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ (2018)

Peyton Bliley Student Contributor, Boston University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the end of last school year, I made a list of a few movies I wanted to watch over the summer. I did not anticipate that the list would double almost immediately.

Most importantly, what I did not see coming was a 2018 sleeper hit starring several big names in Hollywood today, becoming my favorite film of the entire summer and one of my new all-time favorites. 

Bad Times at the El Royale is a 1960s thriller that takes place at a run-down motel on the border between California and Nevada. Among its occupants are a priest, a singer, a hippie, a Southern salesman, a cult leader, and a nervous bellhop, none of whom is what they seem. The film follows these characters as secrets are revealed, plots are schemed, and everything goes wrong.

Woman sitting in dark movie theatre
Photo by Karen Zhao from Unsplash

One of the most fascinating things about this movie is that, despite having an insanely stacked cast, it received little attention. Jeff Bridges as Father Daniel Flynn had many layers and great lines to deliver, making him fun to watch. While their screen time is minimal, Jon Hamm and Chris Hemsworth embody their respective characters perfectly. Dakota Johnson and Cailee Spaeny work well together as siblings here, even if Spaeny is a little cryptic and creepy.

The standouts here, however, are Cynthia Erivo and Lewis Pullman. Neither had much film experience before El Royale (even though Lewis is a “nepo baby”), and both raise the bar exponentially. Erivo’s lead performance as Darlene Sweet is incredible, and her live singing is always impressive. Pullman’s Miles Miller, hilariously described in the script as a “wet rat,” has a lot going on under the surface that is revealed brilliantly and played to perfection.

Movies image
Myke Simon

The film is also incredibly made, with lots of bright colors and some fun montage moments. It often emulates a Tarantino essence, reminding me a lot of Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, being highly stylized, fairly dark, and violent. As mentioned earlier, Erivo does a fair bit of live singing, but the rest of the soundtrack is catchy, full of 1960s doo-wop and rock songs.

While I adore this movie to pieces, I think there’s one major flaw to be found, and that is the runtime. Very few movies nowadays can justify being two and a half hours long, and since I’ve gotten into film editing, there are a few scenes, particularly towards the end, that could have been trimmed a few minutes shorter.

Overall, Bad Times at the El Royale is slowly becoming one of my favorites of all time, and it’s a shame that it didn’t get as much attention when it came out.

Check this one out and have a grand old time!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!

Peyton Bliley (she/her) is a weekly writer for Her Campus Boston University. She is very passionate about several different topics, particularly movies, music, and theater. Originally from Arlington, Virginia, she is enjoying getting to grow up and be independent going to school in the city! Peyton is a junior currently studying Film and Television, as well as English. She desires to have a career as either a screenwriter, or a film critic, as she loves to follow award show predictions and recent reviews of movies. In addition to writing about and for movies, she loves to write poetry (she has an entire account dedicated to her work called Bars by Bliley). Peyton loves to read, hang out with her friends, and perform (singing, dancing, or acting). She also loves listening to music, with her favorite artists being Remember Monday, P!nk, and Paramore, and can often be found skipping down Commonwealth Avenue with her headphones in, a smile on her face and fully immersed in what she’s listening to. Outside of Her Campus, she is involved with BU Forte, a treble-based a cappella group, and Slippery When Wet, BU's premiere sketch comedy troupe. Instagram: @lady_pb_and_j and @barsbybliley