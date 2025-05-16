Bliley’s Blockbusters: 10 Movies I Want To Watch This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the film major, I always have recommendations to dish out for my friends, family, and readers. However, there’s a handful of movies that others have suggested that I have yet to see. With the semester coming to a close, I wanted to share what I hope to check out this summer!

Whiplash (2014)

Photo by Adi Goldstein from Unsplash I feel like it’s a sin that I’ve never watched Damien Chazelle’s semi-autobiographical hit about a struggling jazz drummer. It’s got a short runtime, a star-studded cast, and great music—what’s not to love?

The Godfather Part II (1974)

A film that’s twice as long as Whiplash, The Godfather is every film bro’s go-to conversation starter. I finally got around to watching it last summer, and I quite enjoyed it! However, all I’ve heard from my dad is that the sequel is even better, so hopefully I’ll get to watch it with him this summer.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

My roommate and I have gotten so close to watching this movie many times, but it never came to fruition. I’ve been told I’d like this adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey because of the quirky performances of George Clooney, one of my favorite Severance actors, John Turturro, and the music. Plus, I’m a big Fargo fan, so any Coen brothers project can do no wrong in my eyes.

Mulholland Drive (2001)

I’ve been meaning to check out more of David Lynch’s filmography after thoroughly enjoying Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet. I know this is one of his more critically acclaimed films, and the little clips I’ve seen make it very clear why: critics love movies about Hollywood. I also have heard that this has a lot in common with Persona, a movie I watched in class that had me intrigued, so I hope Mulholland Drive lives up to expectations!

Before Sunrise (1995)

Photo by Douglas Bagg from Unsplash Apparently, this is the romantic drama that I need to check out. I loved Ethan Hawke in Dead Poets Society, and I’ve been dying to see him do more serious acting. This, as well as its two sequels, have popped up on a lot of best movies lists, and I’m excited to hopefully check it out soon.

RRR (2022)

Chances are you’ve never heard of this movie. I really didn’t know anything about this Indian historical action film until the Oscars, when the film took home India’s first feature win and their song “Naatu Naatu” was performed. All I can tell is that it looks insane, awesome, and different from anything I’ve seen before, which gives me high hopes!

Atonement (2007)

I read the book back in high school, and I thoroughly enjoyed it! I had actually heard of the movie before the book, so I’ve been wanting to watch this one for much longer. It looks stunning and romantic with lots of great actors, so I hope it will do the book justice!

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

We all know this was that movie at the 2023 Oscars, absolutely cleaning up in nearly every category. I’ve been meaning to check out this multiverse film for a while now, mainly out of intrigue for the effects achieved with such a small budget. It feels like everyone but me has seen this, so I’m jumping on the hype train a few years late.

Sinners (2025)

This film was released in theaters a few weeks ago, and I swear everyone and their mother is talking about it. Because of my Buffy the Vampire Slayer kick this school year, I’ve been looking for more vampire stories. This one takes place in the 1930s American South, features Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, and looks so cool in the trailers. I am really excited to check this movie out!

Thunderbolts (2025)