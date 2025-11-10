Best Study Spots on BU’s Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding the perfect study spot can make all the difference when you’re trying to focus or cram for an exam. Here are some of the best study locations on Boston University’s campus.

Mugar Library – 3rd Floor or Basement Mugar is a classic. The third floor is perfect if you crave quiet, focus-heavy study sessions. The cubicles provide privacy and help block distractions, making them ideal for deep work. If you prefer a more relaxed atmosphere, head to the basement. It’s great for working on projects or studying with others without disturbing anyone. Plus, it’s usually not too crowded. CDS Stairs The Center for Computing & Data Sciences is my favorite study spot. With a sleek design and tons of natural light, it’s one of the most aesthetic places to open your laptop. While you’re at it, get a coffee from Saxby’s. It can get busy during peak hours, so go early if you want a seat. Pardee Library Pardee gives off similar vibes to Mugar but feels a bit more relaxed. It’s quiet, cozy, and less crowded, making it an underrated gem on campus. The atmosphere is focused but not too intense, perfect for a productive yet comfortable study session. Photo by Anna Earl from Unsplash Kilachand Hall – 9th Floor If you’re all about the view, Kilachand’s ninth floor is unbeatable. Overlooking the Charles River and the Boston skyline, it’s both calming and inspiring. The space is quiet, the lighting is excellent, and just being in the honors college building gives you a subtle push to stay on task. StuVi 2 – 26th Floor For a collaborative environment, StuVi 2 is a top pick. The large windows and stunning views make it a favorite for group work or study sessions with friends. It’s a mix of productivity and relaxation — the kind of place where you can work hard and still enjoy the atmosphere.

Whether you thrive in total silence or love studying with a view, these campus locations can help you stay motivated and make the most of your study time!

No matter your study style, BU has a spot for everyone.

