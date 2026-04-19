An Ode to CGS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I opened my Boston University admissions letter in March of 2024, I had no idea that I would soon enter one of the most unique academic experiences BU has to offer: the College of General Studies, also known as CGS.

My admissions letter stated that my “experience will begin in January 2025 with a semester in Boston, followed by a six-week summer term in either London or Boston.” I was more than intrigued, as the hyperlinks in my admissions letter led to the CGS website, which outlined the endless possibilities I would soon encounter at CGS. This led me to immediately sign up for an admitted student open house visit in April, where I would fly over 800 miles to the bustling city of Boston to visit my soon-to-be college city.

That spring, I stepped foot onto campus (and Boston) for the first time. I was immediately drawn to the abundant resources on campus, the proximity to the city (a less than 10-minute train ride to downtown!), and most importantly, the interdisciplinary CGS curriculum. From the start of my January semester of my first year until the end of my sophomore year, I will haven take 8-10 CGS classes centered around the humanities, social sciences, rhetoric, and natural sciences, allowing me and the other ~600 students admitted to CGS to immerse ourselves in an interdisciplinary curriculum that also fulfills 80-90% of our BU Hub credits — or our general education requirements.

It was during this campus visit that I was also introduced to the limitless opportunities I could embark on during my gap semester in the fall of 2024. To name a few, I could choose to travel abroad, take courses for credit, work, volunteer, relax and recharge, and so much more! The gap semester really spoke to me, as it offered me ample time to create a detailed 4-year plan on which courses I would take, as well as begin both my clinical and non-clinical hours toward my pre-medical requirements.

Nonetheless, by the time January of 2025 arrived, I knew I had made the right decision.

Words cannot describe my deepest gratitude and appreciation toward the professors, mentors, classmates, and peers who have contributed to my experience within CGS. It is crazy to think that a year and a half ago, I barely knew any of these people. Yet, they enriched my college experience more than they will ever know.

To shout some out, I am incredibly grateful for my CGS SS103 and CGS SS104 professor, Scott Marr.

Professor Marr catalyzed my understanding of what it actually means to be an active participant in classroom discussions. His curriculum layout contributed to my growth in comprehending the social sciences better, such as the four claims about human societies, ideologies, revolutions, and rationality. A main idea we especially discovered in our London semester was, what does it mean to be modern? His teaching helped me develop a stronger understanding of how social structures and historical forces shape the world around us.

Another incredible mentor I would like to thank is my CGS RH103 and CGS RH104 professor, Beth Kramer.

Professor Kramer’s passion for journalism and the written language immediately enticed me to be just as interested in rhetorical analysis as she is. I will never forget how understanding Professor Kramer was in London when we were permitted a limited passing period to travel from our SS104 class at the University of Birkbeck, an hour away, to the BU London campus for our RH104 class. Rather than maintain that limited passing period, Professor Kramer extended it for our class to an additional 15-20 minutes to allow us to eat lunch and travel back to the BU London campus safely. This is just a small testament to Professor Kramer’s compassion.

Her Campus Media

Finally, I would like to thank my CGS HU201 and CGS HU202 professor, Dr. Vail. Dr. Vail’s welcoming and nurturing spirit drew me to learn more about the vitality of ethics, especially in our current age. From Socrates to Plato and Mary Shelley to Nietzsche, Dr. Vail left me with a better understanding of applying a morally good sense of behavior and judgment towards everyday situations.

Looking back, my CGS experience has provided me with more than just a set of courses. CGS has provided me with a community that has encouraged me to grow intellectually and approach new problems with a broader perspective. For students considering CGS, I can confidently say that this program provides an unparalleled academic and personal experience that will be unforgettable in the years to come.

And for that, I will always be thankful.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!