With the first weekend of Coachella over with, now’s the perfect time to dive into the fashion choices from this iconic desert event.

Every year, Coachella isn’t just about the music—it’s also an opportunity for celebrities, influencers, and other festival goers to showcase their creativity and self-expression. I always find myself looking forward to seeing all the unique outfits brought to life at this event.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for the second weekend of Coachella or simply curious to see what Coachella had in store this year, here are some of my favorite looks so far.

Blackpink’s Lisa Blackpink’s Lisa captivated the audience with her performance on the main stage, but that wasn’t the only mesmerizing part of her Coachella appearance. Her two stage outfits designed by Asher Levine were absolutely stunning, blending futuristic aesthetics with organic inspirations to create an otherworldly experience. Her first outfit was a bold reptilian bodysuit made to resemble lizard armor—the bodysuit featured dark scales with sharp spikes running down the sides. Her second look was a sheer catsuit inspired by bioluminescent insects and translucent fungi. This ethereal ensemble had a magical glow of turquoise, white, and pink with glass-like petals and an undersuit of vein-like lines. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Sophie Silva I absolutely love the outfits Sophie Silva regularly posts on Instagram, and her Coachella outfits were no exception. Her second outfit was my favorite of the three—a red and black ensemble with swirly ruffles towards the bottom of her dress and a black bag covered in colorful stones. I also loved her first outfit, which involved a black corseted dress with a ruffled skirt and black boots, complete with silver accessories. Her hairstyle during the first two days was the perfect addition to her outfits. She wore two small regular braids and two small bubble braids, complete with matching hair accessories and red ribbons braided in for her second outfit. Photo by Luuk Wouters from Unsplash Madeleine White Madeleine White always seems to hit the mark with her creative Coachella looks, and this year’s were no different. My favorite outfit of hers was her beaded outfit with floral accessories for day one. Her top was a custom-made piece covered in colorful beads with additional strings of dangling beads attached. She also wore a gold cover-up over her yellow shorts, matching her sparkly yellow purse. The colorful flowers clipped into her hair, along with the pink flower attached to her shorts, were the perfect addition to complete this first outfit. Photo by Aranxa Esteve from Unsplash

The fashion looks from this iconic festival never seem to disappoint, and as the second weekend approaches, there’s plenty of inspiration to be drawn from these outfits.

Here’s to another weekend of incredible music and fashion moments!

