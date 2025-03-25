A New Jerseyan’s Guide To Bagels In Boston

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

One thing about me: I love a good bagel. I like to think of myself as a bit of a bagel connoisseur. My main credential is that I’m from New Jersey, home to the best diners and (in my opinion) the best bagels in the world.

When I first moved to Boston, I refused to get a bagel for the first few months. I didn’t want to be disappointed, and I honestly just didn’t know where to go. But now after a year and a half of living here, I’ve found a few spots around the city that have my official New Jerseyan stamp of approval!

PopUp Bagels, Seaport PopUp Bagels opened in Seaport in January 2025 and was soon all over my Instagram and TikTok. If you’re planning to try them out, my biggest tip is to visit on a weekday. You can also pre-order, but you’ll need to order at least a dozen bagels. I went on a Wednesday morning and didn’t have to wait in line, but I’ve heard they can get pretty long on the weekend. The bagels are super fresh and warm when you get them, which is ideal. You shouldn’t have to toast a good bagel, and I stand by that! PopUp Bagels does a “rip and dip” style, which means you tear off a piece of the bagel and dip it into a tub of cream cheese or butter. They also offer special flavored spreads of the week, but I went with plain cream cheese for my sesame bagel. Brick Street Bagels, South End Brick Street Bagels is a pop-up shop from a Vermont baker in the South End. Similarly to PopUp Bagels, you should either go early on a weekday or order ahead online. Also like PopUp, the bagels from Brick Street are freshly baked and you can “rip and dip them” into a tub of cream cheese. I tried the rosemary bagel, which was covered in dried rosemary and packed with flavor; I highly recommend it! Brick Street rents space from South End Buttery to bake its bagels. My roommates and I sat in the cafe to enjoy our fresh bagels and a cup of coffee, which was also delicious. Photo by Bonnie Kittle from Unsplash Black Sheep Bagel Cafe, Harvard Square Black Sheep Bagel Cafe is a great spot to visit across the river. Similar to the first two places, Black Sheep gets busy in the afternoon and can sell out quickly. I made the trek over to Cambridge at 8 a.m. on a weekday, and the place was packed but worth it. The cafe offers more than just your average bagel—think cream cheese, bacon, egg, and cheese. Plus, these hand-rolled bagels are thick, chewy, and fresh! The atmosphere of the store is also super cute. Kupel’s Bakery, Coolidge Corner Kupel’s Bakery in Coolidge Corner has the feel of a classic, small-town Jewish deli, which reminds me of places back home. They have a huge selection of bagels and spreads, plus a bunch of sandwich combos named after neighborhoods in the city! It’s a simple spot that knows how to make good bagels, and that’s always a win in my book. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Pavement Coffeehouse Pavement Coffeehouse is a classic! With locations all over the city, plenty of seating, and good Wi-Fi, it’s a great spot to grab a bagel and get work done. The bagels aren’t my personal favorite, but the convenience of stopping by between classes, doing work, and getting a bagel and coffee is unbeatable. I’m at the BU Pavement at least once a week, so it definitely earned a spot on this list. Thinking Cup Like Pavement, Thinking Cup has a few locations around the city and is a cute spot to sit and work. Although it’s not known for bagels, I had to include it on this list because of the price. One of the most surprising things I’ve encountered since moving to Boston is how expensive things are, especially for something as simple as a bagel with cream cheese. After my first bagel experience in the city, I called my mom to share how much I had spent on a bagel and coffee because I was so surprised! At Thinking Cup, you can get a bagel with cream cheese for less than three dollars, which is the closest I’ve found to prices back home. The coffee is also reasonably priced, and they use homemade syrups that make it taste great. Photo by Fahmi Fakhrudin from Unsplash

That completes my list of bagel places I’ve enjoyed in Boston so far! If you’ve been craving a good bagel and don’t have a stash from home in your freezer, I hope you get a chance to check these spots out. And yes, I bring bagels back when I visit home; I’ve even had them delivered when I feel homesick!

I hope you enjoy these spots as much as I do!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!