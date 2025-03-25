A Look Into The Life Of A Boston University Student And Musician: Zaya Marz

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

In the heart of Boston, a cozy apartment is the creative sanctuary of 23-year-old Boston University student, Zaya Marz. Surrounded by vibrant purple LED lights and with her favorite artist’s posters lining the walls, inspiration is all around her. This is where Marz spends time crafting lyrics between classes as each new idea and feeling comes to mind.

It’s also where she can be found completing assignments for classes or studying for upcoming exams. Marz contemplated studying music in college but ultimately decided to major in English through BU’s College of Arts & Sciences.

“I feel like I get the best of both worlds,” she said. “I thought about studying music but didn’t want to be in an environment where everyone around me was also a musician. You don’t meet as many different people. Being at BU and exploring my music independently and on my own terms has been an incredible experience.”

Marz’s academic focus in English infuses her songwriting with a deeper understanding of storytelling and creativity. The emotional depth and lyricism that defines her music is, in part, influenced by her studies.

“I’ve found that being intellectually stimulated connects to creative stimulation,” Marz explained. “It has been cool to take inspiration from things that I am exposed to in my classes and channel it into my art.”

This past fall, Marz took the opportunity to study abroad in London, an experience that not only expanded her academic experiences but also opened new doors for her as an artist. Her time in London proved to be incredibly rewarding, fostering both personal and artistic growth.

“I was able to perform, meet local artists, and create a community of musicians and creatives for myself in a brand-new city,” Marz shared.

Marz’s path to where she is now has been anything but linear. She was originally recruited to play on the women’s squash team at Bates College, but those plans took an unexpected turn when the pandemic hit. With 2020 being an extremely challenging time to begin college, she chose to take a gap year after graduating high school. This decision was one that unexpectedly set her music career in motion.

That gap year was when a strong passion for music became a reality. It was then that she decided to release her very first single, Just So.

“I recorded that song in my room on my computer with a cheap microphone I bought on Amazon,” she shared. “As a recording studio artist, looking back, it’s so special to be able to recognize how far I’ve come. My songs serve as a reminder of who I was when I wrote them, reminding me of who I want to become as I continue to grow as an artist and as a person.”

In 2021, Marz resumed her plans to attend Bates College, spending her freshman year there before transferring to BU for her sophomore year. Transitioning to a completely new school and city came with its challenges.

“I felt like I was kind of just thrown into it,” she recalled. “Everyone already had their friends and knew what was going on. I felt sort of lost, and wondered if I made the right decision.”

While adjusting to her new life in Boston, music served as her grounding force to build new connections and help her answer that question.

“During my first semester at BU, I felt like I needed to say yes to every single opportunity,” Marz said. “For the first two months, I performed almost three times a week on top of classes and assignments. It was exhausting, but I met some amazing people who I’m still in touch with today, so in the end, it was rewarding.”

Marz considers the opportunities to create music in Boston invaluable as a musician. “The opportunity to connect with other artists in a city like Boston is incredible,” she said. “When I’m not creating or doing what I love, I’m not happy. I try to go out of my way and out of my comfort zone to find opportunities for myself to connect and collaborate with others.”

In March 2023, during her second semester at BU, Marz released her first album titled, what are you so afraid of? The release of this album sparked a transformative chapter in her life. That summer, she performed shows in New York, Philadelphia, and Connecticut, further cementing her place in the music scene. Since then, Marz has released three new singles, two music videos, and an extended play (EP) album.

Her love for music traces back to childhood. She began writing original songs in high school, but her passion was sparked much earlier, influenced by her father.

“What first got me into music was my dad,” Marz shared. “He always had music playing around the house. He couldn’t sing, but he loved introducing me to new artists and styles. Music connected us when I was young. He passed away when I was 10 and after that loss, it felt like music is what kept us connected. When I started singing, it became so therapeutic for me and how I processed my emotions from that moment on.”

For Marz, music is more than a creative outlet—it’s a strong connection to her emotions. Music has been her way of understanding and navigating through life’s challenges, remaining a constant through every transition.

With new music on the horizon and an expanding audience, Marz continues to carve out her space in the music world. As she grows as an artist, one thing remains constant, her music is a reflection of who she is, and there’s so much more to come.

Keep up with Zaya on HER journey!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!