A Letter To Myself: Remembering Liam Payne

Dear 7-year-old Kayla,

How are you doing? A couple of weeks ago, Liam Payne passed away, and I am so sorry for your loss. Right now I wish I could be where you are: wearing the purple One Direction sweatshirt that looked as if it could swallow you, looking at the posters hung up all over your room, and of course, listening to Stole My Heart and Last First Kiss on repeat.

This heartache is worse than when Zayn announced he was leaving the band the day after your 10th birthday, or when the band announced its hiatus-turned-permanent break a few months later. The shock and pain that was suffered by 10-year-old Kayla could not have prepared you for what happened on October 16, 2024.

Reflecting on One Direction and their accomplishments over the past few weeks, you would never believe what the boys have been up to. After Up All Night and Take Me Home, One Direction released three more incredible albums you continue to listen to today. You would be happy to know that One Direction continues to be the number two artist on my Spotify Wrapped each year, right behind Taylor Swift, of course. After the split, all of the members had their own solo careers, and you were lucky enough to see Harry and Niall live (you also got to watch Niall sing Stockholm Syndrome and cried—it’s one of your favorite songs from Four).

I’m still in a state of shock, and it doesn’t feel real that Liam passed away. When these things happen, it feels strange to grieve someone you never knew personally, despite him being a massive part of your childhood. It felt like some of those childhood memories died when the news came out. I even received text messages from people I hadn’t expected to hear from, offering their condolences. Liam Payne hasn’t been the most favored member of the band in the past couple of years, but his passing has brought out an overwhelming amount of support across the fandom. I and many Directioners held on to the hope that there would be a reunion one day, and Liam’s passing has made that dream unattainable.

I feel so lucky to have grown up with One Direction, from competing on The X Factor to becoming one of the world’s most successful boy bands. It truly completed my childhood. Now, I continue to listen to One Direction in hopes of reconnecting with you, celebrating Liam Payne’s legacy, and remembering the amazing things he did in his life.

Love,

19-year-old Kayla

