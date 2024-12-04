A Guide To Small Business Gift Shopping In Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

The holiday season is the perfect time to explore small businesses and buy gifts supporting local artists and merchants—but let’s be honest, the lines at Snowport can be ridiculously long. Don’t let that stop you! Look no further for a list of the best small business gifts for anyone in your life.

Nautically Northern

Choose between custom-designed jewelry or pick from the beautiful pieces already created. Regardless of which you choose, you’re guaranteed to find a fantastic set, designed to last. With a variety of jewelry options from necklaces, bracelets, rings, or anklets, any lucky lady in your life is destined to love their new piece! Shopping for someone who doesn’t wear jewelry often? Don’t fear! Nautically Northern has a wide collection of items to choose from to decorate and fill your home with love. Choosing from gorgeous charcuterie boards, bottle openers, or key chains, there are gifts for absolutely everyone. Purchasing from Nautically Northern will bring joy to your gift receiver and you can also shop knowing that 10% of proceeds get donated to charity. Photo by Duy Hoang from Unsplash

Kaybea Collection

If you’re shopping for a fashion icon, Kaybea Collection has you covered with perfectly catered women’s clothing and accessories for any occasion. This boutique has an online storefront and a physical store in Charlestown, the perfect excuse for a little shopping adventure! The new winter arrivals are perfect for the changing weather. Cozy up with a chunky sweater, knitted mittens, or soft joggers, all while rocking a Boston local style. Baked by Melissa

The Sugar Connection Bake Shop

The holiday season doesn’t need to be filled with physical gifts. The Sugar Connection Bake Shop is the perfect place to offer the gift of experience to friends and family! In addition to their delicious baked goods, the Sugar Connection offers cake and cookie decorating classes periodically each month. This is a great way to connect with friends and family, with the bonus of taking home some amazing treats! It’s truly a win-win. Pixaby/Pexels

Emma Garfield art

Offering a wide variety of Boston and Massachusetts-based art pieces, Emma Garfield’s collection is perfect for anyone looking to share their love of this beautiful city! This shop offers beautiful pieces with a theme of Boston and Massachusetts landmarks, and you can order custom artwork of any of your favorite spots. If you want to expand beyond the Boston Bubble, but still shop local art, don’t worry! There is an extensive selection of works with beautifully designed animals, plants, or novelties for anyone. Photo by Tijana Drndarski from Unsplash

Kniche Goods

As winter approaches, it’s important to layer up! Boston (and anywhere in the Northeast) is known to get windy and cold quickly. Order from Kniche Goods to find a soft and warm set of hats and mittens to keep you covered this winter. All products are created with specially selected wool and handcrafted for warmth, comfort, and style. Isabella Koeut-Futch

Ashley Eisenmann Art

What better way to make a house feel like a home than decorating to your heart’s desire? Ashley Eisenmann is a local artist who creates pieces that are perfect for absolutely anyone’s style and interests. The watercolor prints are filled with vibrant colors and graphics that add a pop to any room in the house. She has so many Boston-based pieces that are perfect if you’re looking to share a piece of the city! If that’s not what you’re looking for, pick from a collection of florals, abstracts, landscapes, and portraits. Photo by Krista Mangulsone from Unsplash

Erica Meimei art

Anyone who knows a pet parent knows that sometimes they love them a little too much. Their pets are their babies, and they love them more than life itself. Why not give them a piece of art that allows them to cherish their pets even more? Erica Meimei is an oil pastel artist local to Boston who loves to capture life and beauty in all animals, bringing their personalities to life. Her website offers a portfolio full of beautiful animals and gives potential gift givers the opportunity to envision their gifts. All you need is a photo of your favorite little furry friend, send it to Erica, and have your vision brought to life! Ellieelien / Unsplash

lifebloom