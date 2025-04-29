The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a freshman or senior at Boston University, you probably spent lots of time preparing for Marathon Monday. Last Monday, circa 7 a.m., BU’s undergraduate population showed out, ready to conquer the day ahead!

The Boston Marathon, colloquially known by many BU students as “MarMon,” originated in April of 1897, and has since been an attraction for Bostonians, tourists, and—of course—the plethora of college students in the Boston area.

While the actual marathon race is the main stop for many people visiting Boston, BU’s students gravitate to the social activities of MarMon, usually hosted in the suburbs of Allston, right outside of BU’s campus.

In the past, MarMon activities have been known to get a bit rowdy. If this was your first time attending, you probably realized there are a few things to remember to stay safe and have fun. After all, a good day doesn’t usually end with putting yourself in danger!

These four tricks will help you have a healthy, navigable MarMon for years to come!

Stay With Friends You know how your parents, school teachers, and camp counselors always say to stick to the “buddy system” or to “travel in pairs”? Well, they’re right! One of the most crucial things to staying safe in large crowds (especially if you’re a girl) is to stay with a friend or, even better, a group of friends! Having a group of people by your side ensures that you can have fun and also have people watching your back in case of any mishaps! Also, being with a friend or two will make your MarMon even more enjoyable! After all, memories are better when you get to share them with others! Photo by Kampus Production from Pexels drink Water In any situation where you may be consuming alcohol, especially outdoors on a hot day, it’s incredibly important to stay hydrated. Keep a water bottle with you when celebrating MarMon festivities to ensure that you’re never thirsty and without a beverage! Plus, good water consumption will help you feel better on Tuesday! Photo by Dylan Alcock on Unsplash KNOW YOUR LIMITS As I’m sure your parents have told you a million times, it’s important not to push your limits when it comes to big, exciting events like MarMon (and every other time you go out, for that matter). However, they do have a point! During this time of year, BU and other Boston schools worry about their students’ health and safety. The mix of big crowds, alcohol, and young people doesn’t appear high on officials’ lists of situations they want to deal with. Keep yourself out of trouble and make sure that, whatever you choose to consume this MarMon, you do so in moderation! An easy way to monitor this is by doing a simple drinks tally on your arm or in your Notes app so that you know when it’s time to quit! Alex Frank / Spoon DRESS FOR THE WEATHER Because Boston tends to have rather moody weather days, count your blessings that this MarMon was a temperate, sunny one. Hopefully, the next one will be just as warm! However, this doesn’t mean that having a good, lightweight outfit that you feel fabulous in isn’t crucial to a successful MarMon experience. Dress to impress, and so that you don’t overheat or freeze. My recommendation is a cute pair of mini shorts, a baby tee, boots, and a hat for sun protection! P.S. Don’t forget sunscreen!

While some of these tips may seem mundane or predictable, they are nonetheless important to remember for this social (or literal) marathon of a Monday. Remember: The best times you can have are those where you stay safe and have fun.

Hope you had a spectacular Marathon Monday!

