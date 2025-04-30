The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As a Boston University sophomore, this academic year can be summed up as: group project after group project after group project. From casual presentations to my current capstone (a 50-page policy proposal—please pray for me), I’ve seen the best and worst of teamwork. Yet I somehow always manage to get through the chaos.

Here’s what I’ve learned from surviving all of those late-night Zoom meetings, passive-aggressive Google Docs comments, and the occasional group wins that make it all worth the stress!

Create a group chat immediately The best way to save yourself a world of stress is by creating a group chat on the first day. Use GroupMe, iMessage, Slack, or whatever works for your team. Once you’re in the same digital space, drop that Google Doc link and start planning! Make a Group contract My liberal arts program requires us to write and sign a group contract for all of our projects and honestly, it’s a genius move! By defining roles, setting expectations, and outlining what happens if someone doesn’t follow through, your group will be better prepared for the work ahead. Even if your professor doesn’t require it, making a group contract shows initiative and holds everyone accountable. Photo by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash Divide work the smart way Nobody wants to work on something they’re not good at, so when dividing the work, you should play to people’s strengths! Let the creative person design the visuals and the writer-types edit the final document. Be sure to keep tabs on all of the work, too! Make sure that the workload feels fair and that no one, including yourself, is stuck doing everything. Be a leader who sets boundaries If you usually take the lead on group projects, own it! But don’t carry the weight of the whole group on your shoulders either. Set internal deadlines, delegate tasks clearly, and make sure you aren’t stuck gluing the entire project together at 1 a.m. Lead with kindness and understanding, but also with structure! Ask for help if you need it If group dynamics start getting tense or one person isn’t showing up, don’t spiral. It might feel awkward at first, but I highly recommend talking with your professor. You don’t have to name names. Just tell them that you’re feeling stuck or unsure of how to manage things as a group. Remember that most professors want to help, and addressing issues early on will prevent your group from blowing up later. Photo by Yan Krukov from Pexels Do a mid-project check-in For longer group projects, my best advice is to check in as a group around the halfway mark. Is everyone on track? Is someone feeling overloaded? Is the project coming together? A quick sync-up, whether on Zoom, in class, or even over coffee, can smooth out any issues before crunch time comes around. Plan for the worst, hope for the best Not to be dramatic, but there’s always the chance that a team member (or even the whole group) might ghost you. If this happens, be prepared with a backup plan! Don’t take ghosting personally, as it’s not a reflection on your work ethic. In this case, it might be time to use tip #5 and speak with your professor. Prioritize your mental health Group projects are exhausting, especially during midterms and finals. If you want any chance of success, make time for yourself! Take breaks, eat real food, text your friends, and go outside (even if it’s raining). A group project shouldn’t ruin your whole week. Do what you can and let go of the rest! Photo by Sam Lion from Pexels Celebrate when it’s over! Whether your project went great or was a total mess, finishing a group project is a massive win! Even bad group projects can be a learning experience, so reward yourself with a treat, a nap, or a night out with friends! You earned it. And you (hopefully) survived.

If you’re in your group project era like me, just know: you are not alone! With a little planning, communication, and support, you can make it out of the group chat alive—and maybe with an A too!

You’re officially a group project expert!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!