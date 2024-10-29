The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve never been a big fan of writing about my personal experiences, especially with relationships. However, I do love giving advice and thought sharing what I’ve learned from my own college relationship might be the best way to help.

This is the first relationship I’ve ever been in, so it feels more difficult for me to determine how I’m feeling and to communicate those feelings with my boyfriend all the time. Sometimes we both struggle with communication, but for the most part, we know when to express our feelings with each other. For a long time, I had trouble understanding what actually “being in love” meant; “I love you” were words I had only ever said to my family and close friends—until I started dating my boyfriend.

Here are the telltale signs that helped me recognize I was in love:

You sacrifice your full-size bed for their twin-xl Recently, my boyfriend asked me to sleep over at his dorm with him. We usually sleep over at my place, since I have an off-campus apartment and a full-size bed. But, he was excited to share his space with me and even cleaned his entire apartment-style dorm before I came over. After some time to think over the decision I was about to make, I realized he cleaned for me. He understood what I needed—and what I needed was to not share a space with four boys who didn’t clean up after themselves. So, we ended up staying the night at his, but in the morning we both agreed we would never do it again. They do little things to comfort you Okay, this one is pretty weird and I admit, mostly irrational on my behalf, but I still want to share it. I am not a fan of horror movies. I always think I like to watch them, and then the images get stuck in my head for weeks. And yet, I still watched one with my boyfriend last month. After hours of scrolling through every streaming platform and debating what to watch, we agreed on the movie It. Just to preface: I have seen this movie before. Nonetheless, the next night, when all I wanted was to blow dry my hair after my shower, I couldn’t bring myself to turn it on. I was home alone and scared that the loud noise might prevent me from hearing Pennywise break into my apartment, so I texted my boyfriend and he agreed to FaceTime me while he watched football with his roommates. I put myself on mute and sat there blow-drying my hair for 30 minutes while he watched. After I hung up the phone and realized that he sat there with me for a half hour just so I could dry my hair, I was reminded of how in love with him I am. MIRAMAX You constantly want to buy things for them This one might just be a “me problem” because I admit I’m a shopaholic, but whenever I’m out shopping for myself or just walking around with my friends, I can’t help but look for things my boyfriend might like. I’m in a gift shop or walking down the snack aisle at the grocery store… I’m grabbing his favorite candy before I know it. He isn’t even an easy person to shop for! But I still always want to buy more things for him to try (even when I have absolutely no money in my bank account). You don’t mind traveling To make it work My boyfriend and I go to different schools; he goes to Northeastern while I’m here at Boston University. Last year, when I lived on campus, it was much easier for us to see each other. The walk was about 20 minutes. Now, I live in an off-campus apartment in Allston, so the walk to see him takes about an hour. Even though we live further apart, we still make it a goal to see each other three to four times a week. To help with the back and forth, we also try to make it as even as possible in terms of who’s traveling to see the other. Although it’s sometimes hard to plan a time to meet up, I would still schedule 45 minutes out of my day to stand on the crowded Green Line just to visit him. Photo by Osman Rona from Unsplash When You Know, You Just Know Matters of the heart are complicated and everyone is different, especially in romantic relationships. You’re constantly having to communicate, share time, and build experiences and memories with a whole other person. It’s definitely not easy to start a relationship and grow alongside one another; but when you love each other enough, you’ll start to enjoy the change. It’s the small, shared moments that allow you to realize how much you love spending time with that person, and how much you love being in love with them.

Trust your heart’s journey!