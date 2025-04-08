The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s about to be two Ruane girls in Boston… because my little sister was recently accepted into Northeastern! She flew from California to visit me during her spring break and spent a week living with me and my roommates on East Campus. Of course, I had a lot of schoolwork to do during that time, but I managed to show her some of my favorite places in the city, even unlocking a few new spots for myself!

I’m no stranger to Boston’s iconic art museum, so I figured it would be the perfect place to introduce my sister to all the great things that city-living has to offer, especially compared to our little beach hometown with limited art access. We spent a few hours exploring the Egyptian artifacts exhibits (one of my favorite wings of the museum) and the grand halls full of European paintings. I wish we could have stayed longer; the museum is absolutely huge! We’ll have to come back when she has free admission as a Northeastern student, but $27 isn’t a terrible general admission price to pay for the extensive collection the MFA displays.

This was a new experience for me, and my first time taking the T’s Blue Line—it’s like the Red Line, but a little bit cleaner! Growing up in California, we’re familiar with the Monterey Bay Aquarium, but Boston’s exhibits are almost equally impressive. At the New England Aquarium, there’s a massive deep-sea tank, spiral-ramp access spanning three stories, and animals such as piranhas, jellyfish, and an octopus. This was a bit more expensive than I expected, but with a New England resident discount (just enter your BU zip code when you pay), admission cost us $34 each.

My sister and I are huge fans of thrifting, but this Cambridge store wasn’t one I had previously gotten the chance to check out! I was really impressed with their selection. The first floor is devoted to costume pieces and a massive pile of clothes spread on the ground that you can search through—it’s pay-by-weight, only $2 per pound for clothes from those piles! I found an awesome and only slightly stained trench coat. Upstairs, there are more curated options, with pieces sorted by type and time period. I loved searching through the vintage blouses and coats, but unfortunately, my super cheap trench coat from the piles made all the finer options seem not so worth it in comparison. My sister loved the selection of vintage windbreakers and found an amazing 90s-esque jacket.

BU Lecture

Of course, I couldn’t spend the entire week off campus, so sometimes I took my sister along for the true college experience: to school! She joined me for two AN101 lectures, an introductory sociocultural anthropology course, which I highly recommend to anyone looking to fulfill Global Citizenship and Intercultural Literacy, Research and Information Literacy, or Social Inquiry I HUB units. This week, we were talking about the emotional difference between “spaces” and “places” with case studies and readings, featuring migration at the U.S.-Mexico border and the harsh desert landscape. My sister is going into Northeastern undecided, so I wanted to expose her to some classes I find interesting!

Hanging out with my own Boston friends