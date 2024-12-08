The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As winter break approaches, temperatures drop, and everyone gathers together to celebrate the winter holidays. We all want a tasty and homemade sweet treat! The same old chocolate chip and sugar cookies can get a tad boring and mundane (although they are timelessly delicious). So, why not switch things up?

These five cookie recipes will delight your family and friends and leave them begging you to bake more!

Strawberry Love Note Cookies https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a58065/strawberry-love-notes-recipe/ These adorable strawberry jam and pie crust cookies will warm the hearts of anyone you love. Buttery and flaky on the outside, sweet and sticky on the inside, a good strawberry love note cookie is not only delicious but perfect for the holiday season when you feel extra giving. These cookies take a little bit of work (if you want to make your own pie crust dough), but the effort will be all worth it for the sweet and oozy deliciousness that these cookies bring to your taste buds. The wait time for these cookies is under an hour—fast and yummy! Give a piece of your heart and hard labor to someone you love with these delectable strawberry love note munchies! P.S. You can create your own variation of these cookies by simply switching out what kind of jam you use. Try grape jelly or a sweet and spicy jam for a kick! Cannoli Cookies https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a41095047/cannoli-cookies-recipe/ Love cannolis? Well, you’ll sure love these cookies! Plus, they’re a much simpler recipe than a traditional cannoli. These cookies take the classic cannoli and roll it into the perfect circular-shaped cookies. Notes of orange zest, ricotta, chocolate, and pistachios flavor these cookies to perfection. Brook Buchan / Spoon Serve these baked goodies alone or paired with a Sicilian or Italian-inspired meal to pay homage to their roots. You’ll be pleasantly surprised with the soft, cake-like texture of these cookies as well as their low-effort, 10-minute preparation time (although the total bake time is around 3 hours). Crunchy pistachio, rich chocolate chips, and a delectable chocolate drizzle will all be beautifully blended into a scrumptious little cookie. This unique repurposing of a beloved classic is sure to make your family ooh and ahh. Creme Brûlée Sugar Cookies https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50280/creme-brulee-sugar-cookies-recipe/ Elevate the classic sugar cookie with a sweet, crunchy, and caramelized sugar topping! These creme brûlée sugar cookies meld two super sweet favorites into one perfect little treat. With a prep and serve time of under an hour, these cookies are a quick turnaround with an incredible result. Photo by Amirali Mirhashemian from Unsplash In the reviews for these cookies on Delish, user @OrangeBottle said: “My sister and I made these at Christmas and they were everyone’s favorite. OMG, so good. Can’t wait to make (and eat) them again!!! 5 stars.” Their review is a testament to how simple and yummy these cookies are, perfect to please friends and family for the holiday times! Just be careful not to burn yourself with your kitchen torch! (An oven broiler works fine, too.) Alfajores https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34689194/alfajores-recipe/ Alfajores trace back to the Middle East but are now common in South America (especially Argentina), thanks to the Spaniards, according to the Buenos Aires Herald. These soft and scrumptious shortbread cookies are tender and sweet, with a dulce de leche filling sandwiched between them. These decadent cookies can be altered with a variety of additions for different tastes: powdered sugar, coconut flakes, pistachio, chopped almonds, or chocolate dip! Make these super-sweet cookie sandwiches, and you’re sure to bring a smile to everyone’s faces! Photo by Rayia Soderberg from Unsplash Italian Lemon Cookies https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a41411629/italian-lemon-cookies-recipe/ Another unique cookie sure to become a holiday classic in your household is these adorable Italian lemon cookies. Otherwise known as “tarallucci al limon” or “taralli al limone,” these Southern Italian cookies were originally served at weddings to symbolize “tying the knot,” according to Delish. Now, they are found at every type of holiday gathering you can imagine—Italian or not. Sweet, tangy, and oh-so-itty bitty, these knotted cookies will satisfy everyone at the holiday gathering with their almost cake-like texture and tart punch. If you like a soft and juicy cookie with a delectable lemon glaze, these Italian lemon cookies are to die for.

Happy baking and happy holidays!

