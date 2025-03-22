5 Tips For Journaling Beginners

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Journaling might seem like one of those hobbies that requires excessive time and dedication but in reality, it’s an easy and productive way to reflect, explore, and document your life. Journaling is an exercise that anyone can do and the great thing about journaling is that you have full creative liberty! Here are a few tips to help you start the journaling process.

Find Your Perfect Journal Since you’ll be journaling frequently, having a journal that you love is important. It should be something you’re excited to have and represents your personality. You may want to find something simplistic that you can bring with you anywhere, or maybe you want to showcase your personality by covering it with pictures or stickers. The great thing about journaling is that there are no requirements, so you can use whatever you like. It’s all about personal preference and what you will feel comfortable writing in! Estée Janssens Write Without Limits Once you have your journal it’s time to find a topic. All of those blank pages may feel daunting at first, but remember that you’re writing for yourself and have the freedom to write about anything. Maybe you want to start simply by recounting what you did that day. If something is weighing on your shoulders, journaling about it can help relieve that stress. You don’t have to stick to one format, try switching it up from time to time. It can be really interesting if you make artistic choices like having some narrative entries and some abstract pages filled with blurbs or drawings. Push Past Writer’s Block It’s common to feel stuck when journaling, especially when you’re just starting. One way to find inspiration is by looking for prompts or inspiration online. If you’re someone who enjoys structure, there are journals with pre-set prompts that take away some of the pressure. Some days you might not have anything to write, and that’s ok! But if you’re having trouble, try writing something short about anything that you’re passionate about. Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters from Unsplash Make It A Habit Even though you don’t need to journal every day, it’s important to stay relatively consistent to form the habit of journaling. Setting aside a few minutes of your day to update your journal will leave you feeling a little bit lighter. Remember, your journal can become your best friend, so use it! Embrace The Process It sounds cliche, but what you put into journaling is what you get out of it. Getting into the habit of journaling can be a great way to self-reflect and manage your emotions. Keep it low-pressure and enjoyable by not getting caught up in making each entry perfect. This journal is yours, so make it your own!

I hope these tips help you fall in love with journaling!

