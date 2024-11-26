5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Vagina

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

It’s Not Self-Cleaning

First of all, for something to ‘clean’ itself, it has to be dirty first, and the vagina is never dirty. It simply sheds its lining and removes any excess. Secondly, when people talk about the vagina being self-cleaning, what they really mean is all the inside stuff, not the outside vulva area. It is alright to use a gentle scrub to get rid of excess bacteria and any lint from underwear, but that also doesn’t mean that it’s dirty. It’s like saying your vacuum cleaner is dirty—it’s not dirty, it just picks up stuff from its environment. Molly Longest / Her Campus

The G Spot doesn’t really exist

So, a big misconception about women is that we have a little button inside, and if you can find it and push it for her, you’ll become her favorite person ever—yeah, no. In that case, what is the G Spot? Well, it is more like a G Area. An article from Healthline explains that the strong sensation women feel is due to some type of stimulation on the part of the vaginal wall where the clitoris is in close proximity. Basically, you can have multiple different G Spots depending on your anatomy. The coolest part is that every woman is different, so discovering your own body is part of the fun!

It’s Incredibly elastic

I know sex is fun, but the other function of the vagina—giving birth—is pretty amazing in its own right. A publication from the NIH quantifies that the vagina expands three times while giving birth! It’s incredible, like a mini elastigirl. And one of the best things about it is it’ll go back to its original size within a few months, and it can continue to operate as intended. It’s even able to go through that process and give birth all over again! If I stretched my shirt to three times its original size, it most definitely would not go back to normal. Photo by Huha Inc. from Unsplash

Cryptic Female Choice

Did you know, some vaginas can actually choose which sperm they allow to impregnate them? It’s not fully understood yet in humans, but according to a publication by Nature.com, many species in the animal kingdom females have some sort of control over the father of their offspring, even after mating has occurred. Unfortunately, it is called cryptic female choice because we genuinely don’t know too much about it.

Your vagina can take rat poison like a champ