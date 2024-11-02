5 Spooky Facts About BU’s Questrom Core

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The infamous Questrom Core curriculum is a Boston University business student’s worst nightmare.

Before I started Core, I heard several rumors about it and wondered which ones were true. For those planning on taking it soon, this has been my experience as someone who just finished Core midterms.

Team Meetings Every Day It’s true. Monday through Friday, you’ll be meeting with your group to work on some kind of assignment. As an introvert, this was a little difficult to get used to at first. The biggest advice I have is to do some group bonding activities. You’ll be seeing your team members often and will sit with them during class, so it’s important to get to know them. It makes getting work done much easier if you’re all comfortable with each other. Photo by You X Ventures from Unsplash Competitiveness If you’re in Questrom, this might not come as a surprise, but the competitive atmosphere remains in Core. One piece of advice I can give is to brace yourself for it and stay on top of those project deadlines. You’ll be glad you started your assignments early. Finals During midterms Week The back-to-back tests and presentations may seem cruel, but you’ll feel accomplished by the end of it. Planning for the future This isn’t really a spooky fact, but Core will give you a better understanding of what you want to do in the future. Even though the workload is brutal, I feel like I started recognizing what I want or don’t want to do after college. That’s why I went from a finance to a marketing concentration. Original Illustration by Sketchify in Canva Juggling core with internship applications I wouldn’t say the biggest challenge of Core is the difficulty of the material. Rather, Core challenges your ability to maintain a work-life balance and stay organized.

Overall, whether you’re taking Core or other difficult classes, remember that you’ve got this!

