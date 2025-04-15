The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is just around the corner, and I couldn’t be more excited! With warmer weather on the way, it’s the perfect time to refresh your closet for sunny days and leisurely strolls.

Here are five shoes to add to your wardrobe to get ready for the season!

Back 70 On a recent trip to Newbury Street, I stumbled upon Back 70s—and I can’t get enough! This brand offers a wide variety of bright colors and playful patterns, perfect for welcoming the warmth of spring. If you’re looking for comfortable, lightweight sneakers that stand out, these are definitely worth checking out! Birkenstock Sandals You can’t go wrong with a classic sandal! Birkenstocks are the ultimate easy, slip-on shoe—ideal for brunch with friends or a cute picnic in the park. They’re comfortable, versatile, and always in style. Her Campus Media Steve Madden Open-Toed Kitten Heels A kitten heel is the go-to shoe for a dress-casual event. Steve Madden has a great selection in a range of colors, so you can pair them with a sundress or your favorite jeans for a chic spring look. If you’re after a casual heel moment, there are plenty of retro and modern options to explore on their site! Altar’d State Western Boots Look no further for the perfect boots to match your coastal cowgirl aesthetic. These western-style boots from Altar’d State strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. They’re great for chilly mornings or adding a bit of flair to a babydoll dress. Whether you’re going for a casual stroll or dressing up for a night out, these boots will elevate your outfit with confidence. Anna Schultz / Her Campus C. Paravano Ballet Flats For me, ballet flats are the ultimate spring fashion statement. They’re sweet, stylish, and super comfortable—what’s not to love? With unique cuts and soft fits, C. Paravano ballet flats are an easy way to dress up any spring outfit while staying playful and practical.

walk your way through spring!

