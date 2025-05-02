5 Must-Try Restaurants In And Around Boston

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the quaint Italian restaurants and bakeries in Boston’s North End to Allston-Brighton’s trendy late-night spots, the city of Boston has a robust list of the most delicious and diverse food places.

As a college student in the city, I know how thrilling it is to venture off campus to escape dining hall food that you grow used to eating everyday. It’s also a chance to simply experience a new atmosphere—another major factor I consider when researching new food places.

After living in the city for a few months now, I’ve had the chance to explore some of Boston’s coolest restaurants. Whether it’s finding a place to yap with friends or to meet up with visiting relatives, I’ve got the places for you. Below is a list of my top five favorites (in no particular order) that never fail to serve the best dishes!

earl’s Kitchen + Bar I absolutely love Earl’s Kitchen + Bar. The Back Bay location, right in the Prudential Center, has a modern yet relaxed atmosphere, so make sure to stop by when you want to kick back after browsing through stores! There’s an open kitchen, an intimate dining area, and a rooftop patio, making Earl’s the perfect place for any occasion and with any crowd. In terms of food, Earl’s has an American menu that suits any craving. Don’t even get me started on the calamari, truffle fries, or the sushi! Every dish I’ve had from Earl’s has been delicious! The menu and vibe also guarantee the perfect meal! bricco Arguably one of the best spots in the North End, Bricco has an Italian-inspired aesthetic that reflects the neighborhood’s vibe. It’s an intimate space with a sophisticated feel, but the warm lighting makes it a perfect place for an evening dinner out on the town. One of my favorite comfort meals there is the gnocchetti sorrentina—you have to try it! The pasta dishes are incredible, as is the case with any restaurant in the North End. For dessert, you must try the creamy homemade gelato, which comes as a trio of flavors to satisfy your sweet tooth! Your table can even review them just as you would a box of Crumbl cookies. silviarita via pixabay buttermilk & Bourbon Your phone has to eat first at Buttermilk & Bourbon. I recommend that you order the signature warm honey glazed biscuit basket first—but really, you’re bound to order them either way during your meal. With both an indoor and outdoor space, a well-rounded menu, and vibrant decor, this place will guarantee a fun atmosphere and delicious Southern comfort food. The fried chicken sliders are also another delectable must-try! Bar ‘Cino Bar ‘Cino has a warm welcoming atmosphere and is located on Beacon St. in Brookline just down the street from Commonwealth Avenue. This makes the restaurant a super convenient spot for many BU students to visit! The bar gives it a lively vibe and makes it a perfect place to sit back and chill on any night of the week. My entree recommendation is the delightful baked lumache before enjoying a tiramisu for dessert. 75 on Liberty Wharf If you’re feeling a meal by the water, head over to 75 on Liberty Wharf in the Seaport District, where you have the option to sit outside by the water on a warm sunny day and watch boats sail by while you eat. This restaurant has an extensive menu with hearty meals, from a steak and avocado bowl to a surf and turf that never misses. You also can’t forget about the stacked dessert menu that has molten lava chocolate cake, cookie skillets, and more. This is an absolute must-try!

Your new favorite restaurant is just a bite away!

