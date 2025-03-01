5 Activities To Add To Your Boston Spring Bucket List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

The spring semester is a busy one! With all the homework, exam stress, and club activities, it can be easy to forget that there’s a world right outside your dorm with tons of incredible opportunities.

In an effort to balance the busy schedule of a typical college student, here are five ideas that you can take on alone, or with your friends or roomies!

Pottery Painting I went to the Clayroom for the first time recently, and I have to say that the vibes were amazing. It’s relatively cheap—$10 for a reservation in their studio, and then you pay for whichever item(s) you choose to paint. If you, like me, are incredibly indecisive about choosing a design, don’t worry. The first thing you see when you walk in are shelves and shelves of other people’s beautifully finished pieces to spark some much-needed inspiration. Picnicking in the Boston Public Garden A picnic in and of itself is fun, but with the chance to do it on the edge of a lagoon in the heart of Boston? How can you resist? The park is 100% free and open 365 days a year, so it’s a flexible option. And if packing a whole picnic is too much of an ordeal, there are usually a couple of vendors in and around the area. If you’re willing to share the space with the squirrels that call the garden home, then you’re all set. Sahaj Bendi/Unsplash Spending an Afternoon in Beacon Hill If you’re looking for the classic Boston experience (as seen on Instagram), look no further. Beacon Hill is one of the most picturesque neighborhoods in the city, perfect for a stroll on a sunny afternoon. Latte in hand, you can stop by one of the many antique stores, brunch spots, or museums this community has to offer. Watching the St. Patrick’s Day Parade The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the most iconic events Boston hosts. In 2025, it’s taking place on Sunday, March 16. Dress in green, grab a couple of your friends, and find a spot to watch along the route! Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels Stopping by a Thrift Pop-Up Personally, spring is always the time when I realize that I need a couple of new shirts or skirts for the upcoming months of warmer weather. If you’re just looking for a few new pieces to freshen up your wardrobe, a vintage pop-up will never do you wrong! My go-to way to find these events is through the Instagram page @select.markets. Along with an extremely impressive clothing selection, you can also find jewelry, bags, and a really fun time.

Have fun exploring this spring!

