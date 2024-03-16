4 Grazing “Meals” To Conquer Your Tummy Issues

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like most girls nowadays, I suffer from severe tummy issues. For a while, it felt like I had no appetite, and when I did go to eat, I often felt nauseous. Overcoming these issues was difficult, but the biggest game-changer for my health was adopting “grazing.”

Grazing is essentially eating smaller, more frequent, and sustainable meals throughout the day, compared to the more common goal of three large meals daily. Making smaller goals for myself has helped increase my appetite and allows my food to give me more energy throughout the day. I feel fuller for longer, and easing into bigger portions has helped me get rid of past stomach issues.

While grazing may not be for everyone, healthy and substantial snacks are always a good thing to incorporate into your diet. When you’re in college, it can be especially difficult to carve out the time to eat an entire meal or find time to cook for yourself. If you’re low on time, struggling with your appetite, or just looking for some new healthy snacks, here are four easily customizable options to try out.

1. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese can be very controversial, but I find it delicious. Not only is it great for health (a substantial protein source), but it is also easy to incorporate into recipes. Cottage cheese can be made sweet or savory, so feel free to switch it up and customize it to your taste. Mix-ins are key, and the options are endless!

My favorite combination is Almond Joy with coconut flakes, chocolate chips, almonds, and a little bit of honey for sweetness. Another go-to is raspberries, white chocolate chips, and, of course, honey.

2. edamame

Edamame is another easy option that is super high in protein. It will help you get lots of good nutrition in a small snack and feel fuller for longer. Frozen edamame can be found at most grocery stores and only takes a few minutes to make in the microwave. I always need to eat mine with a little butter and salt on top, but if you want some more flavor, add chili flakes for some spice.

3. Protein shake or bowl

I tend to shy away from smoothies and shakes because I forget how endless the options are. Frozen bananas are my staple for all recipes, but if you add a splash of milk or juice, some extra frozen fruit, and a scoop of protein powder, you have a mini meal.

There’s no need for these recipes to be boring, though. Why stick to the repetitive strawberry-banana combo when a frozen coffee shake can start the day and a chocolate peanut butter bowl can easily be dessert? And, as a college student, clean-up is super easy, and all you need is a small blender.

4. Fruits and Veggies with dip

Every once in a while, I remember how good apples are. An apple alone can be boring, but pair it with an easy dip, and it’s delicious. From peanut butter and Nutella to Greek yogurt (my personal favorite), the choice is yours.

Vegetables are very similar. Unless I pair them with blue cheese, which I know is a hot take, I never eat the bag of carrots in my fridge. Any salad dressing, hummus, tzatziki, or even plain Greek yogurt can transform your favorite veggies into a delicious snack.

No matter what your eating habits and goals are, these snacks can easily be adjusted to fit anyone’s tastes and dietary needs. At the end of the day, eating is about what makes you feel good, and if you’re struggling to get the nutrition you need, “grazing” might work for you, too.

If you’re anything like me, give these a try!

