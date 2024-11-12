3 Hobbies To Get You Out Of Your Comfort-Zone 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

In order to stay mentally healthy, especially with the chaos that is the end of the fall semester, I need to keep in touch with a hobby. Often, I go through phases of wanting to learn a new skill but find myself getting lost in the mix of the same old activities. Don’t get me wrong, I love traditional hobbies, but it’s also important to switch things up and get your creative juices flowing!

So, here are three unique hobbies that will help you get out of your comfort zone.

Blackout Poetry What better way to start writing than with this original spin on poetry? Blackout poetry is just that! With this type of poetry, you use text sources that are directly in front of you. It’s the process of narrowing down the body of the text and choosing specific words to create a new phrase, message, or meaning. You can also use these leftover words to arrange them to fit a specific style of poetry. Getting started is very simple—all you need is a pencil, some paper, and a piece of writing. This text can come from anywhere, whether it be a book, magazine, or newspaper. I also enjoy decorating my blackout poetry with additional colored markers after I have composed my message! Photo by Thought Catalog from Unsplash Watercolor painting While painting is a commonly suggested hobby, watercolor painting is a unique form of art that often yields beautiful, almost dreamlike results—perfect for anyone who wants to express themselves without the rigidity of more precise art forms. One of the best parts of watercolor is how accessible it can be. Even beginners can quickly pick up on the basics, and there’s a real sense of freedom in letting the water do some of the work for you. On Amazon, several watercolor guides are available to help first-time watercolor artists get started. They give detailed instructions on what brushes to use, how to mix colors, and more. In addition to these tips, there are practice pages on watercolor-safe paper. These guides help you practice, so you can begin designing your own art pieces. Over the past several weeks, this has been my personal favorite hobby! Photo by Estée Janssens from Unsplash Nail Art While nail art might seem complicated and strictly for professionals, it’s actually an entertaining hobby, and practicing will surely keep you busy! If that still seems daunting, think about it this way—nail art isn’t just about painting nails. Instead, imagine it’s a small-scale canvas that lets you explore intricate designs, patterns, and colors. Whether it’s floral patterns, geometric designs, or tiny jewels, nail art allows you to practice precision while encouraging creativity. To get started, at-home gel x nail art starter kits are available on Amazon. These kits include nail polish, UV nail lamps, base/top coats, and nail accessories. In addition to these kits, nail charms and glitters can be found on websites such as Daily Charme. They have a plethora of resources to help you embark on your nail art journey! @nailsbyzola on Instagram

Enjoy these new hobbies, and remember, practice makes perfect. Try not to get frustrated if you do not see results right away. Even Van Gogh had to throw out paintings (well, probably). Good things do not come overnight!

Get creative, be patient, and have fun!

